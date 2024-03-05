KUSTOM ENTERTAINMENT ACQUIRES PRESTIGIOUS COUNTRY STAMPEDE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Growing entertainment company adds historic and impactful festival, as it gains momentum leading into 2024 festival season

KANSAS CITY, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) – Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (“Kustom Entertainment”), a premier live event marketing and concert production company and current subsidiary of Digital Ally Inc. (“Digital Ally”) (Nasdaq: DGLY), is thrilled to announce the recent acquisition of the renowned Country Stampede Music Festival. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Kustom Entertainment, solidifying its presence and influence in the entertainment industry.

Established in 1996, the Country Stampede Music Festival is an annual three-day outdoor music and camping extravaganza that has become a cherished tradition, attracting country music enthusiasts from far and wide. The festival, nationally recognized as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest, has hosted some of the biggest names in country music, including Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, LeAnn Rimes, and many more.

Country Stampede won the coveted Governor’s Outstanding Tourism Event award in the State of Kansas and has been honored with numerous other awards over the years. Television shows such as the CMT Top 20 Countdown, Ellen, and The Outdoor Channel have filmed and broadcast live from the Country Stampede Music Festival.

Expressing his excitement about the acquisition, Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment, stated, "We are honored to carry on the tradition of Country Stampede Music Festival. This acquisition is more than a business venture; it is a celebration of the rich history and culture of country music. We are committed to preserving the festival's legacy while introducing new elements that will captivate music fans for years to come."

Kustom Entertainment plans to build upon this festival’s legacy and broaden the presence of Country Stampede in further states in the years to come. Kustom Entertainment promises a seamless transition for both fans and partners, and an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The festival features a 2024 lineup that includes Chris Janson, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, among other artists, and runs this summer from June 27th to 29th at Azura Amphitheatre in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Get your tickets at www.countrystampede.com

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Ally, provides oversight to currently wholly owned subsidiaries TicketSmarter, Inc. (“Ticket Smarter”), Kustom 440, Inc. (“Kustom 440”), and BirdVu Jets, Inc. (“BirdVu Jets”). Kustom Entertainment is focused on live event and concert production, to accompany TicketSmarter’s primary and secondary ticketing options.

TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows. TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of 35+ collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally. TicketSmarter is a primary and secondary ticketing solution for events and high-profile venues across North America. For more information, visit www.Ticketsmarter.com.

Established in late 2022, Kustom 440 is an entertainment division of Kustom Entertainment, Inc., whose mission it is to attract, manage and promote concerts, sports and private events. Kustom 440 is unique in that it brings a primary and secondary ticketing platform, in addition to its well-established relationships with artists, venues, and municipalities. For more information, visit www.Kustom440.com.

For more information, contact:

Stanton E. Ross, CEO

Info@kustoment.com

