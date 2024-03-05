Concentrated Milk Fat Market to surpass $10.6 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The concentrated milk fat market valuation is predicted to reach USD 10.6 billion by the end of 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing demand for convenience meals and beverages, particularly in emerging nations, is driving the use of concentrated milk fat as a significant ingredient in a variety of processed food products. According to IBEF, the Indian food processing sector is projected to cross USD 535 billion by 2025-26. The surging requirement for high amount of concentrate milk fats in food processing sector will positively influence the market progression.

Numerous bakery and confectionery firms are using concentrated milk fat to improve flavor, texture, and shelf life of their products. The growing preference for dairy-based products due to their nutritious value and rich flavor will also contribute to increased product consumption. Given its longer shelf life and cost-effectiveness, concentrated milk fat is widely incorporated in applications like ice cream, chocolates, and sauces. Advancements in dairy processing technologies and enhanced distribution networks will also drive the industry growth.

The concentrated milk fat market from the butter oil type segment is estimated to withhold significant share of the concentrated milk fat industry up to 2032. The surging demand for premium dairy products with rich flavor and texture is driving the use of butter oil as a crucial ingredient in food manufacturing. The trend of health-conscious consumers choosing natural fats over synthetic alternatives will escalate the product demand, owing to their natural composition. The versatility of butter oil in culinary applications, such as baking, cooking, and taste enhancement will further amplify the segment growth.

Concentrated milk fat market value from the infant formula application segment will rise at commendable CAGR until 2032, on account of the increasing birth rates worldwide and the rising awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of breast milk substitutes. The influx of stringent regulations ensures the quality and safety of infant nutrition products, driving the adoption of high-quality concentrated milk fat as a key ingredient in the manufacturing of the formulas.

Europe concentrated milk fat market size is anticipated to register notable growth from 2023 to 2032, owing to the presence of a strong dairy sector and consumer preference for high-quality dairy items. The growing popularity of bakery and confectionery products in Europe is escalating the use of concentrated milk fat as a key ingredient. Continuous innovations in dairy processing and packaging techniques are further improving the product quality and shelf life. The increasing adoption of convenience foods and dairy-based snacks will support the regional market expansion.

Some of the leading concentrated milk fat market players include Friesland Campina, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), Lactalis Ingredients, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Arla Foods Ingredients, Batory Foods, Glenstal Foods, Bunge Loders Croklaan, Kerry Group, Batory Foods, Alpura, Saputo Ingredients, Grande Cheese Company, Hoogwegt Group, Interfood Group. These firms are adopting various business expansion initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and novel product launches to gain competitive edges. For instance, in March 2023, Butter Buds Inc., a producer of foodservice products, introduced Milk Buds Plus, a concentrated dairy ingredient crafted to decrease reliance on lipidized milk and cream.

