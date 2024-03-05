Growing Preference for High-Resolution Displays Amplifies Glass Substrate Demand, Market to Flourish at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glass substrate market size is poised for significant growth, reaching US$ 2.3 billion in 2024. The demand for glass substrate is envisioned to witness a strong CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market revenue for glass substrate is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 4.2 billion.



The swift progress in electronic devices and display technologies is the main factor encouraging the market expansion of display glass substrates. The glass substrate industry is also governed by demand from several end-use industries, including solar power, automotive applications, medical, aerospace, and defense. Creating environmentally friendly glass substrates through sustainable production techniques has emerged as a significant component, shifting the market landscape as environmental concerns gain traction.

The key display glass substrate market impediment is the increasingly high cost of display glass substrate manufacturing and technology development. For manufacturers of glass substrates, the expanding solar power industries and the latest advancements in display technology provide lucrative opportunities. Tight quality standards are the essential constraints hindering the sales of glass substrates.

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific display glass substrate market is spurred primarily by the growing display panel sector in nations like South Korea and China. Glass substrate applications are growing due to rising investments in the solar power sector in countries like India and Japan.

The adoption of glass substrates is fostered in Europe by focusing on sustainable practices and strict environmental restrictions. The demand for glass substrates in Europe is stimulated by the automobile sector's emphasis on lightweight materials for fuel efficiency.

The material is used for robust and lightweight electronic components, and the aerospace sector in North America is a major player in the glass substrate industry. The demand for premium glass substrates continues to rise in North America due to ongoing advancements in the healthcare industry, namely in medical imaging technologies.



“The growing need for electronics and display technologies is expected to propel the glass substrate market expansion. Increasing research and development expenditures and technological advances are expected to stimulate market growth of display glass substrates.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways

South Korea glass substrate industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2024 and 2034.

The United Kingdom glass substrate market is envisioned to develop at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Japan display glass substrate market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

The sales of display glass substrate in China are expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States sales of display glass substrates are predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 6.0% through 2034.

The borosilicate-based glass substrates segment in the type category is likely to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2024 and 2034.

In the end use industry, the automotive applications segment category is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Strong competition among prominent glass substrate vendors fighting for market share is a defining feature of the market. Factors including product innovation, technology developments, and strategic alliances significantly shape the market landscape of glass substrate. The glass substrate manufacturers concentrate on strengthening their position in the market by increasing their global footprint through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Maintaining competitiveness depends on research and development efforts to improve product quality and performance. Pricing tactics, supply chain efficiency, and sustainability initiatives are major factors influencing the competitive dynamics of the glass substrate market.



Noteworthy Advancements

BOE introduced a new P0.9 glass-based Mini LED display product in June 2022. It uses small LED crystal particles as pixel luminous spots and boasts the lowest power consumption, highest bit number, and the world's first mass manufacturing.

SKC, a South Korean conglomerate SK Group division, declared in February 2022 that it would construct a semiconductor glass substrate fabrication factory in Covington, Georgia, spanning 12,000 square meters and costing US$ 80 million. The plant is expected to be expanded to 72,000 square meters by 2025.

Top Key Players in the Glass Substrate Market

AGC Inc.

Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Corning Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

HOYA Corp.

IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd.

Kyodo International Inc.

Laseroptik GmbH

MTI Corp.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

NOVA Electronic Materials LLC

Ohara Inc.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Plan Optik AG

SCHOTT AG

Shilpa Enterprises

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.



Key Segments

By Type:

Borosilicate

Silicon

Ceramic

Quartz

Others



By End Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Healthcare

Solar Power

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Asia



Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

