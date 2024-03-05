SRAX SELECTS XDEFI AS WEB3 WALLET PARTNER, ENABLING SECURE ACCESS TO DIGITAL ASSETS FOR ACTIVE EQUITY INVESTORS

Los Angeles, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, [5 March 2024] - SRAX Inc. (OTC: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through its SaaS platform Sequire, today announced it has selected XDEFI as its Web3 wallet partner. XDEFI is a pioneering multichain cryptocurrency wallet.

The partnership will enable SRAX’s network of active equity investors to access decentralized applications and assets spanning 200+ blockchains, seamlessly and securely. In addition, SRAX clients who download the wallet will be eligible for airdrops in $XDEFI tokens and many future token airdrops. In 2023, over $5 billion was given away through airdrops and experts believe $10 billion will be airdropped in 2024. This partnership will allow Sequire clients to reward their shareholders with valuable airdrops.

The SRAX investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, tracks a global network of active investors’ buying and selling behaviors, enabling public companies to leverage those insights to acquire shareholders and engage with them.



The XDEFI multichain cryptocurrency wallet, with over 230,000 active users, provides access to every application, asset, and NFT across every major blockchain ecosystem, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, THORChain, Cosmos, Solana, and TRON.



Emile Dubié, CEO of XDEFI, said: “Our partnership with SRAX represents a significant leap forward, as it equips active equity investors with the tools they need to access decentralized finance and explore new investment opportunities. We believe this will spur DeFi and Web3 adoption, ushering in a new stream of capital into the ecosystem. We are thrilled to be working with Chris and the SRAX team on this groundbreaking project.”

Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX, said: “We work tirelessly to drive value and new opportunities for the issuers on the Sequire platform and the investors who participate in our events. XDEFI represents a multichain wallet, and we are proud to partner with them to bring the world of Web3 to our users.”



About SRAX

SRAX (OTC: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.



About XDEFI

XDEFI is a pioneering multichain cryptocurrency wallet with 230,000+ active users. XDEFI users have access to every application, asset, and NFT across major blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, THORChain, Cosmos, Solana, and NEAR. In the 6 months to February 28, 2024, $215 million in swap volume was processed in XDEFI swaps.

Install XDEFI: https://go.xdefi.io/sequire

Contact:

Kevin Beardsley, COO, XDEFI

info@xdefi.io



Contact:

Investor Relations, SRAX

investors@srax.com

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap markets. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:





This news release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, seek or will. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





Contact

Investors@srax.com