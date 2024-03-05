Neuromodulation Market projected to reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Neuromodulation Market ” , by Product Type, Application, Movement Disorders, Epilepsy, Psychiatric Disorders, Functional Restoration, Cardiovascular Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Neuromodulation Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 6.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 15.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 13.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Abbott Bioventus Sample of Companies Covered Boston Scientific Corporation LivaNova PLC Medtronic

Download the Sample: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/4247

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Neuromodulation Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The neuromodulation market is a rapidly developing sector within the healthcare industry, characterized by the application of medical devices and procedures aimed at modulating neural activity to alleviate symptoms and improve the quality of life for patients suffering from various neurological disorders. This market encompasses a diverse range of neuromodulation technologies, including spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, and vagus nerve stimulation, among others. The increasing prevalence of neurological conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and psychiatric disorders has fueled the demand for neuromodulation therapies. Technological advancements, with a growing understanding of neural circuitry and the potential benefits of neuromodulation, have driven innovation in the development of more effective and targeted therapies.

The market is competitive, with key players, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, And Medtronic focusing on research and development to create advanced neurostimulators. Key factors influencing the neuromodulation market include a rising aging population, a surge in chronic neurological disorders, and an increasing acceptance of neuromodulation as a viable treatment option. Moreover, ongoing research and development activities, as well as collaborations between medical device companies and research institutions, are contributing to the expansion of the market. The market is also observing a change towards minimally invasive and personalized neuromodulation solutions, reflecting a growing emphasis on patient-centric approaches. However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, reimbursement issues, and the high cost associated with neuromodulation devices constrain market growth. As healthcare continues to grow, the neuromodulation market is expected to witness further advancements, focusing on improving treatment outcomes, reducing side effects, and expanding the range of neurological conditions that can be effectively addressed through neuromodulation therapies.

Major vendors in the global Neuromodulation market:

Abbott

Bioventus

Boston Scientific Corporation

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic

MicroTransponder Inc.

Neuronetics

NeuroPace, Inc.

NeuroSigma, Inc.

NEVRO CORP

Request for Discount: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/4247

Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures in healthcare

One of the primary drivers for the global neuromodulation market is the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures in healthcare. This shift in preference is a desire to provide patients with effective treatments while minimizing trauma, reducing recovery times, and lowering the overall healthcare burden. In neuromodulation, which involves the modulation of neural activity through medical devices, this trend is particularly significant. Traditional surgical interventions for neurological disorders often involve substantial risks, prolonged hospital stays, and extensive recovery periods. As a response, neuromodulation techniques offer an attractive alternative, allowing healthcare providers to address conditions such as chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy with reduced invasiveness. Minimally invasive neuromodulation procedures, like spinal cord stimulation and deep brain stimulation, involve the implantation of devices through smaller incisions, leading to shorter recovery times and decreased postoperative complications. The trend towards minimally invasive procedures is further driven by advancements in technology, enabling more precise targeting and delivery of neuromodulation therapies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions worldwide

Growing awareness of neurological disorders and the availability of neuromodulation treatments

Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures in healthcare

Continued investments in research and development

Opportunities:

Ongoing advancements in neuromodulation technologies

Growing shift towards personalized medicine

Increasing acceptance of neuromodulation therapies among healthcare professionals and patients

Increasing acceptance of neuromodulation therapies among healthcare professionals and patients

The increasing acceptance of neuromodulation therapies among healthcare professionals and patients represents a significant opportunity for the growth and advancement of the neuromodulation market. Healthcare professionals, including neurologists, pain specialists, and surgeons, are increasingly recognizing the efficacy and potential of neuromodulation as a viable treatment option for a spectrum of neurological disorders. This acceptance is driven by a growing form of clinical evidence supporting the positive outcomes of neuromodulation in managing conditions such as chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and psychiatric disorders. As healthcare providers observe the benefits of neuromodulation therapies in improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of life, there is a heightened willingness to incorporate these interventions into standard treatment protocols. The change in patient attitudes is further fueled by increased awareness, information dissemination, and positive testimonials from those who have experienced the benefits of neuromodulation firsthand. As acceptance grows, there is a parallel rise in demand for neuromodulation procedures, creating opportunities for market expansion and diversification.

North America dominates the market for neuromodulation.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global neuromodulation market, driven by factors such as a well-established healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of neurological disorders, and a proactive approach to adopting innovative medical technologies. The region's sophisticated reimbursement frameworks and strong research and development activities contribute to the rapid integration of advanced neuromodulation therapies. A growing aging population and increasing awareness among both healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of neuromodulation propel market expansion.

Asia Pacific region presents a dynamic and evolving landscape for the Neuromodulation market. The market's growth is influenced by rising healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and an escalating burden of neurological disorders. Governments in several Asia Pacific countries are investing in healthcare reforms, creating opportunities for the adoption of neuromodulation therapies.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) neuromodulation market, accounting for the lowest market share that can be attributed to several challenges such as variable healthcare infrastructure and cultural factors. Overcoming these involves targeted education, collaboration with local stakeholders, and customizing technologies for regional needs.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/4247

The deep brain stimulators segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The deep brain stimulators (DBS) segment is an essential component of the neuromodulation market, providing a transformative approach to managing movement disorders like Parkinson's disease and essential tremors. DBS involves implanting electrodes in specific brain regions connected to a pulse generator, modulating neural activity through electrical impulses. Advances in electrode design and targeting accuracy enhance its precision, contributing to improved therapeutic outcomes. The segment's growth is fueled by its efficacy in cases where medication alone may be insufficient. Ongoing research is expanding its application to psychiatric disorders. The DBS segment is composed for continued expansion, promising enhanced therapeutic outcomes for neurological and psychiatric conditions, and thereby contributing significantly to the overall growth of the Neuromodulation market.

Segmentations Analysis of Neuromodulation Market: -

By Product Type Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulator Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Intrathecal Drug Delivery Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Closed Loop Stimulators Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Cochlear Nerve Stimulators Cortical Stimulators Functional Electrical Stimulators Subcutaneous Peripheral Field Stimulators Gastric Stimulators Pudendal Nerve Stimulators Intestinal Stimulators Others

By Application Chronic Pain Headache Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Neuropathy Peripheral Neuralgia Ischemic Pain Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Trigeminal Neuralgia Movement Disorders Spasticity Parkinson’s Disease Tremor Dystonia Tourette Syndrome Camptocormia Hemifacial Spasm Meige Syndrome Epilepsy Psychiatric Disorders Depression Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Drug Addiction Anorexia/Eating Disorders Functional Restoration Traumatic Brain Injury Hearing Impairment Blindness Cardiovascular Disorders Stroke Peripheral Vascular Disorders Angina Heart Failure Hypertension Gastrointestinal Disorders Painful Disorders Obesity Dysmotility Others

By End User Hospitals & Clinics ASCs Physiotherapy Centers Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link and Get 25% Discount on Premium Report: https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/4247?lic=s

Browse Similar Reports:

Human Microbiome Market 2030 by Product (Drugs, Diagnostic Tests, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Others), Type (FMT, Peptide, Live Biotherapeutic Product, Others), Disease (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others), Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics), and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

AI in Genomics Market 2030, By Offering (Software, Services ), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Precision Medicine, Diagnostics, Animal Research and Agriculture, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies Others) Functionality (Genome Sequencing, Clinical Workflows, Predictive Genetic Testing & Preventive Medicine) End User, Technology and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Liquid Biopsy Market By Offering (Assay Kits, Instruments, Services), Circulating Biomarkers (Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA), Cell-free DNA (cfDNA), Extracellular Vehicles (EVS), Other), Sample Type (Blood, Other Sample Types), Technology, Application, End User and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.