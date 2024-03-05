Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference

PEKIN, Ill., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management plans to participate at the 36th Annual Roth Conference to be held March 17th – 19th, 2024. The conference will be held at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.



President & CEO Bryon McGregor and CFO Rob Olander will conduct one-on-one meetings on March 18th. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative or Kirsten Chapman of LHA Investor Relations at Investorrelations@altoingredients.com.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

