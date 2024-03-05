Excite Credit Union Recognized for Superior Consumer Loan Experience with CU Solutions Group's 2024 Best of the Best Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excite Credit Union proudly announced that it is a recipient of the 2024 Best of the Best award for Best Consumer Loan Experience presented by MemberXP, a leading customer experience program offered through CU Solutions Group.

This distinguished award is an annual acknowledgment bestowed upon credit unions that consistently excel in delivering exceptional Member services.

In 2023, over 300,000 MemberXP surveys were completed nationwide among nearly eight million credit union Members spanning all 50 U.S. states and extending into Canada. Custom questions were triggered by relevant Member engagements and designed to capture insights spanning a diverse range of financial interactions, from account openings to loan applications. Winners are selected based on the survey results; credit unions cannot apply for the award.

The annual competition focuses on two universal customer experience metrics – Net Promoter Score (NPS)® and Member Effort Score (MES). Best of the Best award winners are meticulously identified and verified from the top 25% of performers in each financial experience category. Excite Credit Union is among this elite group to receive an award, demonstrating excellence in Member satisfaction and service delivery.

“Excite Credit Union exists to serve its Members, so receiving the Best of the Best award for outstanding Consumer Loan experience is extremely gratifying,” said Richard Walter, SVP Retail Experience of Excite Credit Union. “Our goal is to help Members achieve their financial goals, whether they are starting a business, buying a home, saving for college, or striving for some other financial milestone. We are proud of the quality of service we provide to our Members in San Jose (California) and Wilmington (North Carolina), and every one of the Excite Credit Union team shares in the success this award represents,” Jackie Howard, VP Lending stated. “An important part of our Members’ journey is a seamless lending experience. We continually evaluate our process and explore ways to enhance the overall experience.”

"Fostering Member loyalty amidst growing competition from financial institutions and Fintechs is a formidable challenge,” affirmed David Dean, COO for CU Solutions Group and leader of the MemberXP business unit. “However, credit unions that successfully engage Members and harness their valuable insights not only distinguish themselves but also wield the power to catalyze positive change within the organization. The recipients of this award attentively listened to the needs and desires of their Members and took decisive actions based on that feedback, leading to remarkable results. Congratulations to this year's Member experience leaders."

About Excite Credit Union

Excite Credit Union is Member-owned and Member-focused, giving everyone the chance to build a stronger financial future. With branches in California and North Carolina, Excite offers a full range of banking services and is committed to making life affordable for everyone. Excite is also the only credit union based in Santa Clara County designated as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Low Income Designated Credit Union (LICU), and a Juntos Avanzamos Member. These designations reflect the credit union’s ongoing commitment to serving low-to-moderate income and immigrant communities with fair, safe bank deposit and loan products. For more information, visit www.excitecu.org .

About CU Solutions Group

CU Solutions Group is an award-winning credit union service organization that offers products and services in the areas of Martech Solutions (Technology & Marketing), HR Performance Solutions, and Consumer Rewards. The organization is home to national credit union-focused brands including Love My Credit Union Rewards, Save to Win, MemberXP, Compease and Performance Pro. The company has numerous investors comprised of credit unions, credit union leagues and credit union system organizations and maintains strategic partnerships with Intuit TurboTax®, Marquis, CU Risk Intelligence, and more. For more information, visit CUSG.com .



About MemberXP

MemberXP, a product of CU Solutions Group, is the pioneer and market leader in Credit Union Experience Management. The MemberXP technology platform enables credit unions to collect, manage and act on Member experience data collected via digital surveys and mystery shoppers. Using the suite of experience management tools offered by MemberXP, credit unions can engage employees, reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and create clear and potent returns on investment. Over 120 credit unions nationwide rely on MemberXP to consistently build services members love, deepen Member loyalty, develop an outstanding employee culture, and deliver on their brand promises. For more information, visit MemberXP.com .

Net Promoter Score (NPS®) is a trademark of Satmetrix, Bain & Company, and Fred Reichfield.

