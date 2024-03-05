Avocados From Mexico Celebrates Avocado’s Versatility with Irresistible Creations on TikTok

MONTREAL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocados From Mexico proudly unveils its latest TikTok campaign, #Avotok, celebrating the unparalleled versatility of avocados. With a primary goal of engaging and inspiring Canadians to incorporate avocados into their daily routines, this initiative brings together six influencers from Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia. These influencers, known for their captivating food content on TikTok, have been entrusted with a delectable challenge: enticing Gen Z and Millennials to embrace the versatile green gem, renowned for its numerous health benefits, boasting 20 vitamins and minerals, and good fats. With innumerable short videos already circulating on social media about avocados, there’s a clear interest in exploring new ways this superfruit can be enjoyed.



A culinary collaboration across Canada

Originating from different regions of Canada, the influencers have been asked to craft recipes that are as delicious as they are easy to replicate at home. These creations go beyond the iconic guacamole, showcasing the infinite possibilities of cooking with avocados. From Quebec, we have Carl (@carliscooking) and Laura from @dashofhoney, while representing Ontario, we have Eugene (@eugefood) and Jamie (@everythingdelish). Joining them from British Columbia are Jennifer (@foodess) and Chanelle (@chezchanelle), a former Master Chef Canada finalist. Despite their diverse backgrounds, these content creators all have something in common: they’re accessible and creative, they share their love of food through tasty content, and they advocate for a healthy lifestyle by incorporating the freshest ingredients into their recipes. Mexico being the only place in the world where avocado trees naturally bloom 4 times a year, Avocados From Mexico ensures that freshness and quality are consistently at the rendezvous throughout the year in Canada.

“We are thrilled to kick of the #Avotok campaign. It's an exciting chance to highlight the incredible versatility and nutritional benefits of avocados. Our aim is to ignite creativity among Canadians, encouraging them to explore the countless ways avocados can enhance their daily meals.” commented Miguel Barcenas, Head of Marketing for Avocados From Mexico international markets.

The members of the #Avotok campaign have whipped up an array of avocado-infused delights, including an exotic avocado-lime-coconut parfait, avotoast with a Huevos Rancheros twist for breakfast, avocado pesto pasta for those busy weeknights, caprese-stuffed avocados, and even avocado ice cream. These recipes showcase the remarkable versatility of avocados, which can be enjoyed in a variety of dishes that suit every palate. Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert, avocados prove to be a versatile key addition for any culinary occasion. Anytime is Avotime!

Join the #Avotok Movement on Nutrition Month

The recipes will be shared across social media platforms, featured in-store, and on the Avocados From Mexico website, with influencer content set to debut in March, right on time for Nutrition Month. Furthermore, exciting contests related to the influencers’ creations will be announced on the Avocados From Mexico social media channels.

Join the #Avotok movement on TikTok and explore the endless possibilities of avocados in the kitchen!

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

Follow us on social media to discover the #Avotok’s creations and more delicious recipes by visiting https://avocadosfrommexico.ca !

