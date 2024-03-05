Looted announces partnership with Chainlink, crediting them to making the platform possible.

London, UK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a ground-breaking announcement that the Looted team has been teasing all week, it was formally announced that Chainlink is Looted’s partner.



“We will have the opportunity to do some PR, some tweets and direct marketing with Chainlink. A connection was made between the teams way back in 2021, and while building games we were lucky enough to have assistance from some of the Chainlink team, forming the foundation to take things one step further” - @doxxed on Telegram, the Founder of Looted.







Chainlink is widely recognized as the gold standard for decentralized oracle solutions, providing secure and reliable data feeds to smart contracts on any blockchain. By leveraging Chainlink's cutting-edge technology, developers can build highly secure and tamper-proof decentralized applications (dApps) that rely on external data sources.

Oracles play a crucial role in decentralized gaming by providing real-world data to smart contracts, enabling a wide range of gaming applications such as random number generation, verifiable outcomes, and in-game asset pricing. With Chainlink's oracle solutions, Looted Network can ensure provably fair gameplay, transparent jackpot outcomes, and seamless integration of external data into our platform.

As part of our partnership with Chainlink, Looted Network has integrated Chainlink's Verifiable Random Function (VRF) into our gaming platform. Chainlink VRF ensures that jackpot outcomes are truly random and cannot be manipulated, providing players with a transparent and tamper-proof gaming experience.

In addition to technical integration, Looted Network and Chainlink will engage in cross-marketing efforts to promote our respective platforms to a wider audience. Through joint campaigns, social media promotion, and community engagement initiatives, we aim to raise awareness about the benefits of decentralized gaming and the importance of secure oracle solutions. These campaigns are scheduled to start Sunday and we can’t wait for the wider market to be exposed to Looted and the games we offer.

To learn more about Looted Network and our partnership with Chainlink, join our telegram through @LootedPortal or take a look through our website found at Looted.net.

Together, we pioneer a new era of decentralized gaming with Looted Network and Chainlink! Let’s $LOOT.

