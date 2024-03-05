Noom Earns Highest CDC Recognition for Diabetes Prevention Program

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better and healthier lives, announced today that it has earned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) highest honor, known as Full Plus Recognition for Noom's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP). Noom's DPP is now one of only 11 digital programs nationwide to receive this esteemed designation, highlighting its commitment to delivering high-impact, sustainable solutions for diabetes prevention.



Noom's retention and outcomes programs met stringent criteria in order to attain CDC Full Plus Recognition. Noom's achievement signifies that at least 60% of all users who complete its Diabetes Prevention Program achieve one of the three clinically significant outcomes that helps reduce the incidence of diabetes:

Body weight loss of 5% or more

Body weight loss of 4% plus an addition of 150 minutes of average physical activity per week

A 0.2% reduction in A1C

At least 30% of participants must also complete ten months of the program, demonstrating Noom's ability to deliver results and sustainable engagement.

"Our team is thrilled to have reached this milestone, becoming the first digital DPP among our competitors to earn the CDC’s extended 5-year Full Plus Recognition," said Geoff Cook, Noom CEO. "This is truly a testament to the effectiveness of our personalized approach, combining content, community, and coaching to empower individuals to make lasting lifestyle changes that help reduce the incidence of one of the fastest-growing and most expensive chronic diseases worldwide."

"Our team is passionate about preventing chronic disease at scale using high-quality, evidence-based practices,” added Diana Gallo, Noom’s DPP Director. “Diabetes is costly– it’s recommended that adults spend around 4 hours managing this disease daily and 1 in 7 healthcare dollars is spent on diabetes . Earning Full Plus recognition is an incredible honor. I am overjoyed to share in this success, particularly with our top-notch coaching team who serve our participants’ needs with passion and care each day.”

Diabetes is an emerging public health crisis, with 1 in 3 American adults affected by prediabetes, and a staggering 80% unaware of their condition . Noom's DPP is uniquely poised to address this widespread issue by offering organizations and individuals a solution to self-identify and engage in the highest quality standard in diabetes prevention, now endorsed by the CDC.

Noom's DPP features the latest in diabetes prevention science and is effective, engaging, and fun, focusing on empowering members with personalized support that leads to sustainable results. By understanding the "why" behind their habits, individuals experience a lightbulb moment that propels them towards healthier choices and long-term success. All DPP participants are also supported by a highly skilled one-on-one DPP Lifestyle Coach as well as a peer-supported group.

For more information about Noom's Diabetes Prevention Program and its CDC Full Plus Recognition, visit www.noom.com/diabetes-prevention-program .



About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering people to live better, longer lives. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to improve whole-person health. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med COE, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

