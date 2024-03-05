Inspectorio Prepares for Next Phase of Growth with Appointment of Chirag Patel as CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspectorio, the leading global supply chain quality, sustainability, sourcing and compliance platform, today announced the appointment of Chirag Patel as its new CEO to accelerate the company’s strategic vision of optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers through its AI-powered platform.

As part of this transition, co-founder and former CEO Carlos Moncayo will assume the role of executive chairman of the board of directors. This marks a significant milestone in Inspectorio’s journey and will have meaningful implications for customers, partners, employees, and shareholders.

“When we hired Chirag last year as the COO, I knew we were bringing on an incredibly effective executive,” said Moncayo. “Since day one of his arrival, he's made Inspectorio better by shaping strategy and improving overall performance through his wealth of industry experience. He has proven he can lead Inspectorio to increase our impact for customers. I'm thrilled to work alongside him in my new role as executive chairman, and am excited to see the great things he'll bring to Inspectorio, our team, and our customers.”

On February 21, Inspectorio announced the launch of its supply chain management platform, powered by AI, to connect supply chains and help customers navigate increasingly complex global risk environments.

“I’m genuinely excited about our platform and our vision of creating connected, sustainable, and transparent supply chains,” said Patel. “It’s an honor and privilege to assume leadership of Inspectorio from Carlos and have the opportunity to lead this company into such an exciting future for ourselves, our shareholders, and our customers.”

With over 25 years of experience in supply chain technology and consulting, Patel rises to the role of CEO after joining Inspectorio as COO in August 2023. Prior to joining Inspectorio, he was an integral part of the executive team at one of the leading PLM solutions in the retail vertical, where he held key positions such as chief customer officer, SVP of global account management, and president. Patel will now formally take ownership of the company’s strategic direction and execution. In his role as executive chairman, Moncayo will focus on key areas where he adds the most value to Inspectorio, while supporting the board as it guides Inspectorio along its continued growth path.

“It’s an honor to partner with our founders to write Inspectorio's next chapter,” Patel added. “My goal is to make our customers, partners, employees, and investors proud. Carlos and the co-founding team have built an incredible foundation over the last eight years, and we are just getting started. Together, we have the opportunity to build an interconnected, sustainable, and transparent supply chain, and advance our mission to make the production of goods more efficient, transparent, and beneficial to people and the planet. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of Inspectorio’s journey.”

For more information about Inspectorio's latest executive appointments, please visit: www.inspectorio.com

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.

Media contact:

Matthew Desrosiers, Communications

Matthew.desrosiers@inspectorio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5aa9717-7c62-4fc6-ab25-6ccbee972f6a