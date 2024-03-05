Ultra PRO’s New Standard In Trading Card Protection

ORLANDO, Fla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As trading card collecting continues to grow in popularity, collectors are realizing the importance of keeping their valuable cards in pristine condition. That's where Ultra PRO's CardPreserver™ protective holders come in - these revolutionary card sleeves are designed to provide maximum protection and long-term storage for your trading cards.



One of the standout features of the CardPreserver protective holders is their 720° security, which seals every side of your card to prevent dirt and dust from getting in. This level of protection is unmatched by traditional card sleeves found at most stores.

But it's not just about keeping your cards clean - the CardPreserver protective holders are also designed to prevent any mishaps that could damage your cards. The soft front allows for easy loading of your cards, while the rigid back ensures that your cards won't bend or warp.

And the benefits don't stop there - the CardPreserver protective holders are made with museum-grade materials that are 100% acid-free and use PVC-free polypropylene, which ensures archival-quality storage for your cards. This means that your cards will look like new for years to come, even as they age.

Additionally, the CardPreserver protective holders have a resealable back, which keeps your cards securely in place without the worry of them shifting or falling out. This means that you can trust your cards to stay protected and organized, giving you peace of mind.

Best of all, the CardPreserver protective holders are affordable and come in packs of 25 for just $4.99 each. And with the ability to hold cards up to 35 points, they're versatile enough to accommodate a variety of different types of trading cards.

Overall, Ultra PRO's CardPreserver protective holders are the ultimate solution for trading card collectors who want to keep their cards in top condition. With their unparalleled level of protection, museum-grade materials, and affordable price point, they're a must-have for any serious collector. Visit CardPreserver.com for more information.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f9bd9d5-7bcf-425b-91a4-f52c2291a6ca