Sunstone Credit Opens Co-Headquarters in Baltimore to Expand Solar Access in the Mid-Atlantic

BALTIMORE, Md., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstone Credit, Inc. , a commercial solar loan platform that helps businesses switch to clean energy, today announced the opening of its co-headquarters at Clipper Mill in Baltimore City. In addition to the company’s primary headquarters in New York City, the new 2,650-square-foot office space will house 15 employees.



The announcement comes shortly after Sunstone acquired ORKA Finance , a commercial solar lender, and joined a consortium of investors to buy Sunlight Financial, a residential solar financing company. As Sunstone expands its simple and affordable financing options , it plans to tap into the growing demand for solar in the Mid-Atlantic to help more businesses in the region transition to clean energy.

“As a Baltimore native, I’m proud that Sunstone will expand its presence in Maryland, where progressive energy policies are helping the solar industry grow,” said Josh Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of Sunstone Credit. “Between rising utility prices and increased tax incentives, it’s the perfect time for businesses to switch to solar. That’s great news for the environment, the solar industry, and the local economy.”

Sunstone’s installer network spans across all 50 states and, through its quick and straightforward online application, makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to finance solar systems and related clean energy products. In 2023, the company surpassed half a billion dollars in initiated loan applications across the U.S.

Sunstone’s new office space is owned by Eutaw Property Enterprise, LLC, and Scott Wingrat, Managing Principal at Cresa, was the broker.

About Sunstone Credit

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to democratize access to solar for businesses of all sizes. Sitting at the intersection of climate, finance and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable and easy-to-understand solar loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When commercial customers go solar using Sunstone’s products, they save money and reduce their carbon footprint, driving a clean, green future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com .

