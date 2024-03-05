Gen AI in Finance and Accounting Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global gen AI in finance and accounting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.2% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the global gen AI in finance and accounting market is driven by the increasing complexity of financial transactions and the growing demand for real-time analytics.

Key Market Trends

  • Enhanced Data Analytics: Gen AI enables finance and accounting professionals to analyze large volumes of data more efficiently, leading to better insights for decision-making, risk management, and compliance.
  • Automation of Routine Tasks: Generative AI streamlines repetitive tasks like data entry, reconciliation, and reporting, freeing up time for finance teams to focus on higher-value activities such as strategic planning and analysis.
  • Improved Fraud Detection: Gen AI offers advanced capabilities for detecting anomalies and patterns indicative of fraudulent activities, helping organizations enhance their fraud prevention measures and safeguard financial assets.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global gen AI in finance and accounting market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the type outlook, the solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global gen AI in finance and accounting market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
  • IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, Google LLC, Salesforce, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Group, and SAP SE, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global gen AI in finance and accounting market

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Solutions
  • Services

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Credit Scoring
  • Fraud Detection
  • Risk Management
  • Forecasting & Reporting
  • Others

By Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Cloud
  • On-premises

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

