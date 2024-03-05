Golioth Launches Industry-Leading Free Device Management for IoT Developers, Revolutionizing Project Scalability and Security

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant development for IoT technology, Golioth, a leading provider of agnostic IoT platforms, today announced an update to its pricing strategy, offering device management services to IoT developers at no cost. This strategic move aims to set a new benchmark in the industry and empower developers with advanced tools for IoT innovation.



Empowering Developers with Robust, Cost-Free IoT Solutions

Addressing the IoT industry’s growing need for robust and scalable IoT solutions, Golioth's new offering removes the previous cap on device management, which was limited to 50 devices. The change empowers IoT developers to manage larger scale projects with access to crucial features such as Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates, comprehensive device logs, remote procedure calls, and real-time settings management – without any device count restrictions.

Jonathan Beri, CEO of Golioth, stated, “In an era where IoT security is paramount, offering OTA capabilities from the start is essential for maintaining device integrity and data security. Our initiative responds to the urgent need for comprehensive, accessible IoT development tools.”

When asked about the inclusion of OTA updates as a free feature, Beri emphasized, "A device without OTA is a ticking time bomb. Identifying an issue or discovering a vulnerability without an OTA strategy puts all customers at risk." Beri's perspective underscores the importance of OTA across various industries, from critical sectors like medical, manufacturing, and utilities to those facing less immediate pressure, such as waste management, building automation, and micromobility. By seamlessly integrating security measures into the developer's workflow, Golioth ensures that both prototypes and production devices receive protection without imposing extra work on developers.

The pricing initiative is expected to have a profound impact across various sectors, enhancing the ability to address issues and vulnerabilities efficiently. Golioth's integrated security features are designed to support a wide array of industries, ensuring rapid response capabilities and protection for IoT devices.

Free and Easy IoT Development: Unlimited Devices, Zero Cost

Golioth's Free Tier includes unlimited device connections, 1GB of monthly bandwidth, and access to one million monthly log messages, catering to the needs of developers managing substantial IoT deployments.

This offer not only enables efficient management of mid-sized fleets at no cost but also underscores Golioth's commitment to nurturing and empowering the embedded developer community to build secure, dependable, and sustainable IoT. And if one needs more bandwidth or would like to use data routing and data storage features, Golioth enables that as an add-on for a nominal fee.

Golioth for Teams and Enterprise: Collaborative Features at Competitive Pricing

In addition to the free offering, Golioth has detailed its 'Golioth for Teams' and enterprise solutions, which provide enhanced features for larger teams and organizations, including advanced user management and access controls. Details on Golioth pricing can be found on https://golioth.io/pricing .

New 2024 Design Shop Partner Line-Up

As building IoT is complex, Golioth has been partnering with industry product design firms to help businesses prototype and pilot their IoT with Golioth. A full list of design partners is available here .

Product design firms looking to partner with Golioth can sign up to inquire here .

Try Golioth for Teams Risk-Free

Discover detailed pricing and packaging options at golioth.io/pricing.

For a limited time, now through May 4th, 2024, Golioth is offering a 45-day free trial of teams and $1000 credit for anyone needing professional services via Golioth’s robust network of Product Design Partners. Terms and conditions apply. To take advantage of this offer, please contact sales@golioth.io .

About Golioth

Founded in 2020 by CEO Jonathan Beri, Golioth helps engineers overcome the challenges of IoT development to get to production, fast. The Golioth platform, firmware SDK, suite of tools, and reference designs accelerates the time to market for the next generation of devices making IoT infrastructure more secure, dependable, and sustainable.

Golioth is backed by investors including Zetta Venture Partners, Blackhorn Ventures, Differential Ventures, MongoDB Ventures, and Lorimer Ventures.