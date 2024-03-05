GLOBO Awarded Minority Business Enterprise Subscription in Houston

PHILADELPHIA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBO, an interpreting and translation services provider, has been added to the Minority Business Enterprise database of the Houston Minority Supplier Development Council (HMSDC), a regional affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

GLOBO maintains a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification by the NMSDC, which is granted to businesses that are at least 51% owned, controlled, and operated by individuals from minority groups. GLOBO’s national certification and new subscription to the HMSDC opens new opportunities and partnerships with organizations in the greater Houston community seeking supplier diversity.

“Receiving the Minority Business Enterprise recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts,” said GLOBO CEO Dipak Patel. “We look forward to leveraging this subscription to build stronger connections with organizations in the Houston area that prioritize diversity and the positive impact our services will have on the linguistically diverse communities they serve.”

GLOBO recognizes the importance of linguistic and cultural diversity in today’s business and healthcare landscape. This subscription aligns with the company’s mission to increase 24/7 access and equity for all people, regardless of ethnicity and what language they speak.

GLOBO maintains additional MBE certifications, including:

Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council

Minority Business Enterprise (Philadelphia)

Illinois CBE Minority Business Enterprise

Supplier Diversity Office Minority Business Certification Program (Massachusetts)

Missouri WMBE Program

Pennsylvania Small Diverse Business

Small, Woman, and Minority (Virginia)

Wisconsin Minority-Owned Business Enterprise

About GLOBO

GLOBO is a B2B communications company that helps organizations with translation and interpretation across over 430 languages, providing robust insights through its distinctly innovative cloud-based platform, GLOBO HQ. Since its inception, GLOBO has successfully disrupted the language services industry with a value-driven model grounded in smart technology and actionable insights, drawing on a community of thousands of linguists. GLOBO has been listed on the Inc. 500|5000 eight times and ranked in the Top 34 of the 2023 Nimdzi Interpreting Index: Ranking of the Top Interpreting Service Providers. Become a fan of GLOBO on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.