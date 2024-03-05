LiveCare Inc's (OTCMKTS: LVCE) Blood Pressure Cuff Sets New Standards in Healthcare, Fueling Remarkable Growth and Patient Adoption

Venice, FL, USA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc (OTCMKTS: LVCE), a pioneering healthcare technology company providing health coaches with 24/7 support to seniors with diabetes and high blood pressure, is thrilled to announce the unprecedented success of its innovative Blood Pressure Cuff, marking a significant milestone in the management of high blood pressure, particularly among individuals with diabetes. This cutting-edge device has not only expanded the company's market reach but has also positioned LiveCare Inc as a leader in non-invasive health monitoring solutions.



The introduction of the Blood Pressure Cuff by LiveCare Inc has opened a vast new market, catering to the needs of more than 122 million people with high blood pressure, according to a 2023 report from the American Heart Association. Recognizing the challenges and discomfort associated with traditional blood glucose monitoring methods, LiveCare Inc has ingeniously addressed a critical healthcare gap. By providing a non-intrusive, user-friendly alternative, LiveCare Inc has recorded its single best day of patient acquisitions by acquiring 68 new patients to the company’s patient-centric service. The 68 new patients add an additional $10,200 in recurring monthly revenue assuming an average of $150 in billing per patient per month, over $120,000 annually.

This remarkable device not only offers convenience but also represents a significant leap forward in patient-centered care. “The success of our Blood Pressure Cuff is a testament to our commitment to our patients. It's exciting to see such growth driven by our dedication to improving patient care," stated Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare Inc. As a result, LiveCare Inc has seen a tripling of its market size, underscoring the device's impact and the company's innovative approach to healthcare.

LiveCare Inc’s sales team stands at the forefront of its success, characterized by their sophistication, extensive knowledge, and unwavering dedication to patient care. These highly skilled professionals go beyond traditional sales roles, focusing on educating and guiding patients through the intricacies of the LiveCare Health program. Their commitment shines through in every interaction, ensuring that patients fully understand how LiveCare's innovative solutions and 24/7 access to a live professional can revolutionize their healthcare experience. It's this level of dedication that has been pivotal in transforming the lives of countless individuals, marking the sales team as an invaluable asset to their mission of advancing healthcare.

The success of the Blood Pressure Cuff is a testament to LiveCare Inc's commitment to advancing healthcare through technology connected to its Health Center supporting 24/7 live human interaction. The company's relentless pursuit of innovation, connection and excellence has positioned it for continued growth and has laid a solid foundation for its ambition to uplist to NASDAQ. This strategic move will not only enhance the company's visibility but also attract a broader investor base, fueling further innovations and expansions. As LiveCare Inc continues to make strides in healthcare technology, its impact on the lives of those it serves is undeniable. The company remains dedicated to its mission of improving patient care.

LiveCare Inc (OTCMKTS: LVCE) is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, offering cutting-edge solutions that improve patient care and outcomes. With a focus on non-invasive monitoring technologies and providing health coaches with 24/7 support, LiveCare Inc is dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery for patients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.LiveCarehealth.com/investors

For further information, please contact: (800) 345-0491

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate", "Projection", or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of LiveCare Inc. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although LiveCare Inc believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by LiveCare Inc or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. LiveCare Inc does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LIVECARE Phone: (800) 345-0491