LiquidStack Opens New Manufacturing Facility and Global Headquarters in Carrollton, Texas, to Scale Liquid Cooling Production

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , a global leader in liquid cooling for data centers, today announced its new U.S. manufacturing site and headquarters located in Carrollton, Texas. The new facility is a major milestone in LiquidStack’s mission to deliver high performance, cost-effective and reliable liquid cooling solutions for high performance data center and edge computing applications. With a significant uptick in liquid cooling demand associated with scaling generative AI, the new facility enables LiquidStack to respond to customers' needs in an agile fashion while maintaining the high-quality standards and service the company is known for.



LiquidStack’s full range of liquid cooling solutions are being manufactured on site, including direct-to-chip Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), single phase and two phase immersion cooling solutions and the company’s MacroModular™ and MicroModular™ prefabricated data centers. The site will also host a service training and demonstration center for customers and its global network of service engineers and partners.

“We are seeing incredibly high demand for liquid cooling globally as a result of the introduction of ultra-high TDP chips that are driving the scale and buildout of generative AI. Our investment in this new facility allows us to serve the rapidly growing market while creating new, high-skilled jobs right here in Carrollton,” said Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack.

The Carrollton, Texas LiquidStack manufacturing facility and headquarters occupies over 20,000 square feet. The company is aggressively hiring production staff with plans to more than triple the size of its current manufacturing team by year-end. LiquidStack recruiters will participate in career fairs at local colleges and universities throughout the year.

“As one of the safest communities in the country, Carrollton offers a high level of diversity, amenities, jobs and housing, which made it the perfect site for LiquidStack to build its state-of-the-art, high-efficiency manufacturing center and headquarters,” said Dan Walker, Plant Manager, LiquidStack. “I made the Dallas/Ft. Worth area my home many years ago, and know first hand that we have the local expertise, talent, and reliability to achieve LiquidStack’s goals.”

The new LiquidStack manufacturing facility has been in operation since December 2023, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on March 22, 2024. Expected attendees include members of the city council and the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce, as well as LiquidStack customers and partners.

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack ™ is the respected leader in liquid cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge, and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s direct-to-chip CDUs, DataTank™, EdgeTank™, CryptoTank™, MicroModular™ and MacroModular™ systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Zemack

dana@scratchmm.com