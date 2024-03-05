Mice Model Market projected to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Mice Model Market ” , by Material Type (Inbred, Outbred, and Hybrid), by Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Personalized Medicine, Others), End Use (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Academic Institutes, and CROs & CDMOs) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Mice Model Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.43 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 2.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 8.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Material Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Taconic Biosciences Gubra Sample of Companies Covered Charles River Laboratories GemPharmatech Inotiv

Download the Sample : https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/4551

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Mice Model Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Mice Model Market is a critical sector within the biomedical research industry, providing indispensable resources for studying human diseases and advancing medical treatments. Mice models serve as essential tools for understanding the genetic, molecular, and physiological aspects of various diseases, including cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and cardiovascular disorders. With the rise in personalized medicine, there's a growing demand for genetically modified mouse models that mimic human diseases, facilitating the development of targeted therapies. The prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders fuels the need for sophisticated mouse models for disease research and drug development. Growing interest in microbiome research has led to the development of mouse models with specific gut microbiota compositions, allowing for the study of host-microbiome interactions. The use of animals in research, including mice, raises ethical concerns regarding animal welfare and the need for humane treatment. Despite facing challenges such as ethical concerns and reproducibility issues, ongoing innovations and research efforts continue to propel market growth and facilitate groundbreaking discoveries in biomedical science.

Major vendors in the global Mice Model Market:

Taconic Biosciences

Gubra

Charles River Laboratories

Cyagen

GemPharmatech

genOway

Harbour BioMed

Inotiv

Marshall BioResources

Ozgene Pty Ltd

Shanghai Model Organisms Center

THE JACKSON LABORATORY

TransCure bioServices

Request for Discount: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/4551

Growing Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors heavily be dependent on mice models for drug development and testing. Mice models are instrumental in studying the efficacy and safety of potential drug candidates before they advance to clinical trials. Mice models play a crucial role in target identification and validation, which is essential for discovering new therapeutic targets for various diseases. By studying genetically modified mice that mimic human disease conditions, researchers can identify potential drug targets and validate their relevance in disease pathways. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are increasing focus on precision medicine and personalized therapies tailored to individual patient needs. Mice models provide valuable biological insights into disease mechanisms and pathophysiology. These industries heavily depend on mice models to advance scientific research, innovate therapeutic approaches, and bring novel treatments to market, underscoring the critical role of mice models in advancing healthcare and biomedicine.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

Increasing incidence of Chronic diseases

Surge in Drug Testing and Development

Opportunities:

Advancements in Genetic Engineering

Growing Personalized Medicine Research

Advancements in Genetic Engineering

Genetic manipulation methods like CRISPR/Cas9 have transformed the precision with which mouse genomes can be changed. With ongoing advancements in genetic engineering, researchers can tailor mouse models to closely mimic specific human conditions or genetic mutations. This customization allows for the creation of a extensive selection of mouse models that accurately mirror the genetic diversity observed in human populations. These genetically engineered mouse models play a crucial role in drug discovery and development by faithfully replicating human diseases, aiding in the identification and validation of potential drug targets.

Genetic engineering techniques enable the development of more complex disease models in mice, capturing the intricate variability and complexity of human diseases. These advancements offer significant opportunities within the Mice Model Market, facilitating precise modeling, customization of models, and expedited drug discovery processes. They also stimulate innovation in research and enhance disease modeling capabilities, thereby driving the continuous growth and relevance of mouse models in biomedical research and drug development. These advancements contribute to progress in human health and medicine.

North America dominates the market for Mice Model.

North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global Mice Model Market, with a highly developed research infrastructure, including top-tier academic institutions, research hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies. These institutions have strong funding and access to state-of-the-art technologies, making them prime consumers of mice models for various research purposes. Their demand for high-quality, genetically engineered mouse models drives the market growth in North America. The regulatory environment in North America is conducive to biomedical research and innovation. Advanced research infrastructure, a strong biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, government support, and a favorable regulatory environment positions North America as the dominant market for mice models.

The pharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific is experiencing exponential growth, driven by factors such as rising healthcare expenditures, a large patient population, and a growing focus on drug development. Governments across Asia Pacific are actively supporting biomedical research through grants, funding programs, and regulatory incentives. Rapid growth in biomedical research, an expanding pharmaceutical industry, technological advancements, government support, outsourcing opportunities, and strategic collaborations has propelled Asia Pacific to the forefront of the mice model market, overshadowing the dominance of other regions.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/4551

The Inbred Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Inbred mouse strains have well-characterized genetic and phenotypic traits, allowing researchers to select models that closely match their specific research requirements. Inbred mouse strains are maintained through extensive breeding programs aimed at preserving their genetic stability over multiple generations. These long-term breeding efforts ensure the availability of reliable and consistent mouse models for research purposes. Inbred mouse strains are widely available from commercial suppliers and research institutions worldwide. The accessibility of inbred mouse models facilitates their adoption by researchers across various disciplines and geographic regions. The genetic uniformity, reproducibility, standardization, long-term breeding programs, and wide availability of inbred mouse strains position them as the preferred choice for many research applications, leading to the anticipation of the largest market share for the inbred segment during the forecast period in the Mice Model Market.

Segmentations Analysis of Mice Model Market: -

By Material Type Inbred Outbred Hybrid

By Application Drug Discovery and Development Personalized Medicine Others

By End Use Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Research and Academic Institutes CROs & CDMOs

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link and Get 25% Discount on Premium Report: https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/4551?lic=s

Browse Similar Reports:

Cholera Vaccines Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Mexico Surgical Robots Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Sequencing Consumables Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.