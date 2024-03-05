Er-Kim Selected to Join the World Economic Forum’s New Champions Community

ATHENS, Greece, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Er-Kim, a pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies in international markets, announced today it has been selected to join the World Economic Forum’s New Champions Community, a group of dynamic forward-looking companies that are championing new business models, emerging technologies, and sustainable growth strategies. Er-Kim will also be the first company from the Central & Eastern Europe region to join this community.



“It is an honor to be part of a group encompassing different sectors of society so highly committed to improving the state of our world,” said Mert Zorlular, Er-Kim Chairman. “We believe the opportunity to join a global community of like-minded purpose-driven peers will help support increasing our impact on addressing healthcare inequity, responding to increasing rates of antimicrobial resistance and championing responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in the service of patients.”

Julia Devos, Head of the New Champions, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Er-Kim to our New Champions community at the World Economic Forum. As we curate a group of mission-driven mid-size companies worldwide making tangible impacts within their environments, Er-Kim's inclusion adds tremendous value to our close-knit circle of change-makers. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Er-Kim to further our collective mission of impact-building."

About Er-Kim

Established in 1981, Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, partnering with over 40 leading biopharma companies to expand and accelerate global patient access to novel medicines. Our pioneering business models, tailored for sustainability and flexibility, have positioned us as a full-service solution, extending our reach to over 600 million patients through our fully owned affiliates. With a dedicated team of over 250 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 100M, Er-Kim is not just a partner but a trailblazer in healthcare, continually setting new standards in commercialization and patient access. For more information, please visit http://www.er-kim.com/.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation committed to changing the state of the world. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, and is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. The Forum believes that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change. Please visit https://www.newchampions.org/home for more information on the New Champions Community.

