Firefly Neuroscience’s White Paper Unveils BNA™ Platform’s Significant Impact on Disease Management in 2,253 U.S Patients

The analysis involved a cohort of 2,253 patients receiving treatment at a prominent psychiatric and multispecialty clinic in the U.S.

FAIRFAX, Va. and TORONTO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly”), a pioneering AI company developing innovative neuroscientific solutions to improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders, today announced the findings presented in a 2023 white paper “Brain Network Analytics (BNA) in the Psychiatric Practice: Real-Life Data Analysis” by Charlotte Baumeister, Ph.D., with analysis by Offir Laufer, Ph.D. Firefly has entered into an agreement (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”) to merge with WaveDancer, Inc. (“WaveDancer”) (NASDAQ: WAVD), subject to the approval of the stockholders of Firefly and WaveDancer (the “Merger”).

The comprehensive analysis involved a cohort of 2,253 patients receiving treatment at a prominent psychiatric and multispecialty clinic in the United States, utilizing the Company’s Brain Network Analytics software platform (“BNA™ Platform”). This FDA-approved 510(k) tool harnesses vast data sets, including thousands of normative, age-matched electroencephalogram (“EEG”) recordings, empowering clinicians to make informed decisions in therapy and disease management.

The results suggest the transformative potential of the BNA™ Platform to significantly improve psychiatric care. By automating the analysis of EEG data, the BNA™ Platform not only streamlined clinical processes, but also enhanced the clinical journey and outcomes for patients suffering from major depressive disorder (“MDD”), generalized anxiety disorder (“GAD”), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (“ADHD”).

Key Research Highlights:

Enhanced Treatment Compliance: Patients grappling with depression, guided by BNA™ Platform-informed therapy, exhibited a significant 15% rise in adherence to MDD treatment protocols, encompassing both antidepressant medications and transcranial magnetic stimulation.



Decreased Medication Alteration Necessity: The study demonstrated a noteworthy reduction of over 50% in the percentage of MDD patients required to switch antidepressant medications. This emphasizes the potential of the BNA™ Platform in optimizing medication selection and dosing.



Amplified Improvements in General Functionality: Individuals diagnosed with MDD, GAD, and ADHD experienced more than double the improvement in their overall general functioning when receiving BNA™ Platform-guided interventions. This suggests that the BNA™ Platform has the potential to enhance patients’ quality of life and daily functioning.



Elevated Rates of Antidepressant Response: The application of the BNA™ Platform was associated with a notable 10% increase in antidepressant response rates, signaling its capacity to augment the effectiveness of conventional treatment methods.



Reduction in Non-Responder Rates: Among MDD patients, the study observed a significant 17% decrease in the rate of treatment non-responders, indicating that the BNA™ Platform holds promise in mitigating treatment resistance and increasing positive outcomes.



Jon Olsen, Chief Executive Officer of Firefly, said, “Our BNA™ Platform, powered by cutting-edge AI, automizes EEG analysis to provide comprehensive insights into brain function. With the potential to revolutionize disease management, enhance treatment outcomes, and improve the overall well-being of patients with mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, we believe the BNA™ Platform can have a transformative impact. Backed by real-world clinical data from 2,253 patients, the societal ramifications are clear - the potential to usher in a new era of improved patient outcomes. Moreover, the BNA™ Platform can lead to substantial cost savings for healthcare systems and payors alike. We believe these findings will pave the way for widespread adoption of the BNA™ Platform into standard patient management protocols.”

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, based in Fairfax, VA, has been servicing federal and commercial customers since 1979. WaveDancer is in the business of developing and maintaining information technology (“IT”) systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. https://wavedancer.com/

About Firefly

Firefly is a pioneering AI company developing innovative neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The BNA™ Platform is a scalable cloud-based platform built on the company’s extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition EEG recordings of the brain at rest and during activity, including behavioral data. Firefly’s BNA™ Platform leverages this database to discover useful biomarkers for clinicians and pharmaceutical companies. With a focus on developing state-of-the-art technologies that bridge the gap between neuroscience and clinical practice, Firefly is dedicated to transforming brain health by advancing diagnostic and treatment approaches. https://fireflyneuro.com/

