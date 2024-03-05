Momcozy Unveils 'Her Infinite Power' Campaign with Inspiring Commercial for International Women's Day

New York, NY, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Besides a mom, who is she? This is a question Momcozy explores as it redefines the celebration of motherhood this International Women's Day with a groundbreaking campaign to find “Her Infinite Power.” This initiative shines a spotlight on the untold stories of mothers, breaking away from traditional narratives to showcase the multifaceted identities and dreams of women around the globe.





Still from More Than a Mom

Central to this campaign is the television commercial titled "More Than a Mom," directed by Adi Alfa, an award-winning director and mother who brings to life the real experiences of four diverse mothers. Through this commercial, Momcozy and Adi Alfa illuminate the powerful journey of motherhood, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness, self-care, and the strength that comes from nurturing oneself.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/3XkOHWIPD9s



Besides, Momcozy offers exclusive offers from March 4-8, which customers can enjoy up to 40% off sitewide on the Momcozy website , with the celebration extending to Amazon from March 4th to the 10th.

Celebrating Individuality Through Diverse Stories

The heart of Momcozy's campaign lies in its commitment to celebrating the individuality of each mother. By bringing to light the diverse experiences of motherhood, the campaign aims to inspire and encourage mothers to embrace their unique journey. Momcozy invites the world to see moms in a new light - as dynamic individuals capable of balancing their dreams and responsibilities with grace and strength.

The director of the commercial is the pioneer example. Adi Alfa, a NAFCA award-winning (African Oscar) and accomplished director who is a mom as well as a director, actress, and female opinion leader in a community of women directors! She has also shot videos for the National Trust, Wray & Nephew Wines, and many more.





Alongside the TV commercial collaboration with Adi Alfa, the campaign broadens its impact with several key actions:

1. Dialogue with Arianna Criscione: Momcozy partners with Arianna Criscione, an esteemed former professional soccer goalkeeper with a career across the US, Italy, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Norway, for "Her Infinite Power Talk." This collaboration aims to highlight the unique yet shared experiences of mothers, focusing on Criscione's journey through the challenges and triumphs of balancing roles as an athlete, mother, and entrepreneur to inspire and empower mothers to celebrate their diverse identities.

2. Webinar Featuring Laura Otton: Momcozy is hosting a webinar with Laura Otton, LCSW, PMH-C from Therapy For Motherhood, to explore the journey of self-discovery for mothers. With Otton's twelve years of experience in counseling, this event promises a supportive environment for mothers to openly discuss their fears, hopes, and dreams. Special guest Arianna Criscione will also contribute her unique insights, making it a must-attend for mothers seeking to connect and grow.

3. Collaboration with Marie Claire: Momcozy is collaborating with Marie Claire, the iconic fashion magazine known for amplifying women's voices since 1937, to feature brand stories that resonate with global readers. This partnership will spotlight Momcozy's International Women's Day activities and the brand's heartfelt origin story, showcasing their commitment to supporting mothers through Marie Claire’s "Brands We Believe In" column.

4. Feature on New York Living: In partnership with Carly Dorogi, a parenting expert and host, Momcozy's innovative products and inspiring brand story will be highlighted on "New York Living." This feature combines product recommendations with storytelling, effectively communicating Momcozy's mission to a broad audience of mothers and reinforcing the brand's message of support and inspiration.

By taking these steps, Momcozy aims to do more than just celebrate motherhood; they create a space where every mom feels supported and inspired.

The Many Faces of Motherhood

In Momcozy's commercial, the spotlight is on four mothers, each representing the diverse capabilities that define modern motherhood. The camera captures authentic moments: a mom doubling as a chef, another showcasing her strength as an action actress, a third channeling creativity into dance, and a fourth thriving as an artist. These scenes are interspersed with personal narratives, reinforcing the message that motherhood encompasses an array of dreams and identities. The commercial culminates with the women breaking the mold of traditional maternal imagery and celebrating their multifaceted lives.

Join Momcozy in Celebrating Motherhood

Ultimately, Momcozy's International Women's Day campaign, highlighted by the "More Than a Mom" TV commercial, celebrates the diversity and strength of motherhood. Beyond simple recognition, the campaign aims to foster a supportive community that values and acknowledges the unique experiences of mothers worldwide. Through storytelling and active engagement, Momcozy encourages a broader understanding of the essential role mothers play in shaping our world. So, on this International Women's Day, share your story, join the campaign , or take a moment to honor the extraordinary influence of mothers everywhere.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’lives easier around the world.

