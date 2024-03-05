tvScientific Welcomes Chris Riedy as CRO

PASADENA, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tvScientific , the leading performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), today announced that the company hired Chris Riedy as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Riedy will be responsible for driving integration and alignment between all revenue-related functions, including marketing, sales, customer support, pricing and revenue management.



Chris brings 25 years of sales, business development & marketing experience to tvScientific. Following the acquisition of Twitter / X by Elon Musk, Chris led the Global Sales and Marketing practice out of San Francisco. Before that, he was based in Dublin, Ireland, and served as Vice President, EMEA, leading Twitter's business practice for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Formerly, Chris managed teams focused on helping top clients and partners within the US successfully leverage Twitter’s platform to meet their marketing and business objectives.

“Technology has dramatically changed the TV landscape, and I couldn’t be more excited to join tvScientific as the company drives innovation and performance for advertisers of every description,” Riedy said. “tvScientific is redefining what’s possible with CTV advertising, having the opportunity to combine an incredibly creative medium - TV Advertising - with precise targeting and one-to-one outcomes is exactly what advertisers of all shapes and sizes are looking for. I count myself very fortunate to be a part of it.”

Riedy joins tvScientific amidst the ongoing transition of the $72 billion TV advertising market to programmatic execution, as technologies emerge that enable the buying and measurement of TV advertising in a manner similar to the $200 billion search and social media market. CTV advertising is expected to grow by 22.4% globally in 2024 to $25.9 billion, according to GroupM’s mid-year forecast.

“Chris is uniquely qualified to drive tvScientific's go-to-market strategy and execution into our next stage of growth,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO. “His relationships across the industry, as well as his 25-year track record of growing teams from early stages to billions per year in revenue, is exactly the right fit for tvScientific.”

Prior to his time at Twitter, Riedy led business development, strategy and product marketing at a variety of venture-backed startups.

About tvScientific

tvScientific is the most sophisticated performance advertising platform built for connected TV, making TV advertising accessible and measurable for brands and apps of all sizes. tvScientific offers a self-managed solution custom-built for performance marketers on a Cost-Per-Outcome (CPO) basis that simplifies and automates optimized TV buying, leveraging massive data to prove the actual value of TV advertising. The platform reaches 95% of ad-supported video on demand audiences using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to measure ad exposure to outcome in an approachable, radically transparent and scalable way. For more information, visit https://www.tvscientific.com.

