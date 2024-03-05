Clearwave Fiber Named Regional Business of the Year

Marion, Illinois, USA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of 100% Fiber Internet, has been honored with the Regional Business of the Year award by the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.



The Chamber, in Southern Illinois, annually recognizes outstanding contributions to the local economy and community and presents this award to a business that has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to Southern Illinois’ economic development and overall well-being.



"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce," said Charles Lawrence, Clearwave Fiber’s President, Residential. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our local Illinois teams, who consistently strive to provide superior services and support to our customers.”

Clearwave Fiber offers state-of-the-art Internet to businesses and residents in Carbondale. The company is committed to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable services to all its customers.

Clearwave Fiber Account Executive Chris Ahart, Strategic Account Representative Robert Tolnai, and Municipal Relations

Manager Nathan Colombo were on hand to accept the award at a ceremony in February.

Clearwave has a long history serving Carbondale and area communities. “Our network is important to Southern Illinoisans because of the access it provides in an online world, from individual households to large institutions,” said Colombo. “The network we operate is a backbone for digital communication in Southern Illinois.”

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce expressed its gratitude for Clearwave Fiber's contributions to the community. "We’re honored to highlight Clearwave Fiber's accomplishments and their significant role in our region's economic growth," said William Lo, Executive Director of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce. “Their achievements set a benchmark for excellence and inspire us all to strive for success and community betterment.”

For more information, visit ClearwaveFiber.com.



About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an internet service provider that operates a more than 10,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 400 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, X, YouTubeand LinkedIn.



