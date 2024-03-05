Spout Pouch Market Expands and Approaching USD 4.7 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.6% | Says Transparency Market Research, Inc

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global spout pouch market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2032. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for spout pouch is estimated to reach US$ 4.7 billion by the end of 2032.

Heightened awareness regarding health and safety prompts the demand for spout pouches with features like tamper-evident seals and enhanced hygiene standards. The booming e-commerce industry necessitates durable and leakage-resistant spout pouches to ensure product integrity during transit and storage.

The aging population seeks easy-to-use packaging solutions, driving the demand for spout pouches in pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors for liquid medications and supplements. The rising trend of pet ownership drives demand for spout pouches in the pet care industry, offering convenient packaging for pet food, treats, and supplements.

The beauty and personal care sector increasingly adopts spout pouches for products like shampoo, lotions, and creams, offering convenience and controlled dispensing to consumers.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Aseptic filling processes lead the spout pouch market due to their ability to maintain product freshness and extend shelf life effectively.

Plastic material type leads the spout pouch market due to its versatility, lightweight properties, and ability to accommodate various product types.

The pouch size segment of 200 ml to 500 ml leads the spout pouch market, favored for its versatility and convenience.

Spout Pouch Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing demand for on-the-go lifestyles fuels the adoption of spout pouches for various products, enhancing convenience and portability.

Growing environmental concerns drive the shift towards eco-friendly spout pouch materials and recyclable packaging solutions.

Advancements in spout pouch design and technology, such as resealable features and barrier properties, cater to evolving consumer needs.

The booming food and beverage industry, including baby food, sauces, and beverages, propels the demand for spout pouch packaging solutions.

Emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America witness increased urbanization and disposable incomes, driving the adoption of spout pouches for various products.

Global Spout Pouch Market: Regional Profile

In North America , a mature packaging industry and strong consumer demand for convenience drive the spout pouch market. Key players like Bemis Company, Inc. and Ampac Holdings, LLC lead with innovative pouch designs tailored to various sectors such as food & beverage, pet care, and personal care.

, a mature packaging industry and strong consumer demand for convenience drive the spout pouch market. Key players like Bemis Company, Inc. and Ampac Holdings, LLC lead with innovative pouch designs tailored to various sectors such as food & beverage, pet care, and personal care. Europe , known for stringent environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives, emphasizes eco-friendly packaging solutions. Companies like Mondi Group and Constantia Flexibles GmbH innovate with recyclable materials and reduced environmental footprint, catering to environmentally conscious consumers and brands.

, known for stringent environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives, emphasizes eco-friendly packaging solutions. Companies like Mondi Group and Constantia Flexibles GmbH innovate with recyclable materials and reduced environmental footprint, catering to environmentally conscious consumers and brands. Asia Pacific emerges as a hotbed for spout pouch market growth, fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization. Countries like China and India witness rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, driving demand for convenient and portable packaging solutions. Local players such as Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd. and Huhtamaki Group capitalize on this trend with cost-effective and customizable spout pouch offerings.

Spout Pouch Market: Competitive Landscape



The spout pouch market boasts a dynamic competitive landscape driven by key players like Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, and Mondi Group. These industry giants leverage extensive R&D capabilities and global reach to offer innovative spout pouch solutions across diverse sectors including food & beverage, personal care, and household products.

Emerging players such as Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd. and Glenroy, Inc. are disrupting the market with agile manufacturing processes and niche product offerings. Competition intensifies as brands seek sustainable, convenient, and visually appealing packaging solutions, driving continuous innovation and strategic partnerships across the spout pouch market. Some prominent players are as follows:

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corp

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

ProAmpac LLC

Glenroy Inc.

Mondi Group Plc

Tyler Packaging Ltd.

Foster Packaging International

HPM Global Inc.

Impak Corporation

Product Portfolio

Berry Global Group Inc. delivers innovative packaging solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a focus on sustainability and performance, Berry offers a comprehensive portfolio of packaging products, including containers, films, and specialty materials, meeting the evolving needs of customers and markets.

delivers innovative packaging solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a focus on sustainability and performance, Berry offers a comprehensive portfolio of packaging products, including containers, films, and specialty materials, meeting the evolving needs of customers and markets. Sonoco Products Company specializes in providing sustainable packaging solutions across various industries. From rigid containers to flexible packaging and paperboard products, Sonoco prioritizes innovation and environmental responsibility to deliver reliable and customizable packaging solutions that meet customer needs and market demands.

specializes in providing sustainable packaging solutions across various industries. From rigid containers to flexible packaging and paperboard products, Sonoco prioritizes innovation and environmental responsibility to deliver reliable and customizable packaging solutions that meet customer needs and market demands. Sealed Air Corp is a global leader in protective packaging solutions, delivering innovative products that safeguard goods throughout the supply chain. With a commitment to sustainability and performance, Sealed Air offers a diverse portfolio of packaging materials, systems, and equipment designed to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

Spout Pouch Market: Key Segments

By Filling Process

Standard

Aseptic

Retort

Hot-filled

By Material Type

Plastic

Aluminum

Paper

By Pouch Size

Less than 200 ml

200 ml to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

More than 1000 ml

By End Use

Food

Dairy Products

Dips & Dressings

Soups & Sauces

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Home & Personal Care

Liquid Soaps

Lotions

Laundry Detergents

Automotive

Oil & Lubricants

Coolants

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

