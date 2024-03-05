Microbiome Diagnostics Market Share Projected to Reach USD 483.75 Million By 2032, at 14.8% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Microbiome Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Sample (Skin, Fecal, Saliva); By Product; By Technology; By Application; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market.

The global microbiome diagnostics market size and share are currently valued at USD 140.12 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 483.75 million by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 14.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is Microbiome Diagnostics? How Big is Microbiome Diagnostics Market Size & Share?

The microbiome is an extensive notion narrating all the microorganisms residing in consonance with the human body. The rapidly rising demand for microbiome diagnostics market can be attributed to the fact that the aggregate of microorganisms residing in the body is roughly 100 trillion, about 10 times more than the aggregate of the body cells. Thanks to the newest molecular diagnostic process, the apprehension of the normal flora has been proliferating speedily. Just as only about 1% of the gut flora familiar today was recognized with the conventional processes, over 2000 genus can be discerned presently.

The microbiome diagnostics market growth can be attributed to it involving the usage of progressive scientific procedures and technologies to inspect the configuration and operation of microbiomes in particular environments, especially within the human body. These methodologies utilize high-output sequencing innovations and bioinformatics instruments to recognize and comprehend the varied assemblage of microorganisms involving viruses, fungi, bacteria, and other microbes prevalent in domains such as oral cavities, gut, and skin.

Microbiome Diagnostics Market Key Companies

Key Highlights

The usage of progressive scientific procedures and technologies to inspect the configuration and operation of microbiomes is pushing toward market expansion.

The microbiome diagnostics market segmentation is primarily based on sample, product, technology, application, end-user, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Research and education: Research on the human microbiome is a speedily proliferating issue, and industry education collaboration concentrated on microbiome research has notably escalated. The microbiome diagnostics market size is expanding as through these alliances, industry associates and academic researchers operate cohesively to advance contemporary microbiome-dependent diagnostics instruments and stretch the knowledge of the character of the microbiome in health and disease. These partnerships generate opportunities for contemporary diagnostic commodities dependent on the microbiome and ease the passage of fundamental research unearthing into clinical usage.

Awareness about healthy lifestyles: Growing alternative of acquiring the wholesome lifestyle due to escalated consciousness about prebiotics and probiotics and their contribution in deterrent health measures and in stabilizing gut microbiome in the North American region. The microbiome diagnostics market sales are soaring as if bacterial contamination may disrupt the upset bacteria; the probiotics and prebiotics can assist in microbiota refurbishment or directly adding back bacteria to assist in enhancing a person's microbiome.

Industry Trends:

Next-gen sequencing: The human microeconomics research and advancements were driven by the initiation of technical progressions such as metagenomics and next-gen sequencing, which provided the possibility for the microbiome market to disentangle the human microbiome and scrutinize its part linked to health, beauty, and illness by human microbiome project. For instance, the National Institute of Health commenced the human microbiome project in 2007 with the objective of recognizing and identifying the microorganisms detected in coalition with both healthy and diseased humans and the national microbiome.

Analyzing RNA: In October 2023, Predica Diagnostics BV & TenWise BV, financed by Dutch RVO, initiated the "Targeted Microbiome Profiling (TMP)" service. This inventive resource amalgamates Predica's ciRNAseq technology with TenWise's prowess in literature unearthing and AI, providing an extensive investigation of microbiome sections. In the microbiome diagnostics market, TMP accelerates microbiome profiling and recognizes the biological tracks impacting microbiome benefit by scrutinizing RNA from varied microbiome vocations.

Restraints

Financing issues: In several advancing nations, educational research and development excessively depend on exterior funding origins. Next-generation sequencing technology is principally used for microbiome inspection because of its escalated output potential and the capacity to offer comprehensive perception into microbial groups. Despite continuing endeavors by governments and private firms globally to administer funding and research, several research and educational establishments, however, come across budgetary restrictions when it comes to obtaining and using progressive and expensive instruments and technologies.

Segmentation Overview

The Instruments Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on product, the instruments segment witnessed a sharp rise. The microbiome diagnostics market demand is on the rise as the instruments play an important role by sanctioning the correct and precise investigation of microbiome samples. Next-generation sequencing apparatus, mass spectrometers, and quantitative PCR gadgets are among the important apparatus utilized in this field. NGS devices are important for sequencing DNA and RNA from microbiome samples, offering comprehensive particulars about the configuration of microbial sections.

The Pharmaceutical and Biotechnologies Segment Dominated the Market

Based on end users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnologies segment dominated the market. They appear as a sizeable fragment of microbiome diagnostics end users. The microbiome diagnostics market trends include the utilization of microbiome data to fabricate inventive remedies, customized medicines, and progressive probiotics. These firms are entrenched in disentangling the complex associations between the human microbiome and varied illnesses. By engaging microbiome diagnostics, they project to distinguish contemporary drug targets, enhance drug efficacy, and lessen the prevalence of unfavorable outcomes.

Microbiome Diagnostics Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest microbiome diagnostics market share due to the trends experiencing sizeable development extensively pushed by escalated research and development ventures in the US and Canada. The region's strong healthcare framework, together with the notable pervasiveness of gastrointestinal illnesses and growing consciousness regarding the importance of microbiome balance, are important elements pushing the assimilation of microbiome diagnostics within the region.

Asia Pacific: This region is expected to be the fastest growing due to the fact that there is a speedy improvisation of healthcare framework and increasing funding in microbiome research within these nations. Further, the region overstates a sizeable patient pool and a growing consciousness regarding the importance of microbiome testing.

Browse the Detail Report "Microbiome Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Sample (Skin, Fecal, Saliva); By Product; By Technology; By Application; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032"

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key segments in the microbiome diagnostics market?

Ans: The key segments in the market are sample, product, technology, application, end-user, and region.

How much is the market worth?

Ans: The market will be worth USD 483.75 by 2032.

At what CAGR is the market predicted to grow during the forecast period?

Ans: The market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14.8%

Which region is leading the global market?

Ans: North America is leading the global microbiome diagnostics market.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Microbiome Diagnostics market report based on sample, product, technology, application, end-user, and region:

By Sample Outlook

Skin

Fecal

Saliva

Others

By Product Outlook

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

By Technology Outlook

Metatranscriptomics

Shot Gun Metagenomics

16s rRNA Sequencing

By Application Outlook

Research Application

Disease Diagnostics Application Metabolic Diseases Gastrointestinal Disorders Others



By End User Outlook

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

