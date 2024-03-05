Children’s Home Society of NC Receives Performance Re-Accreditation

Greensboro, NC, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) has achieved national re-accreditation through the Council on Accreditation (COA). CHS provides a broad spectrum of services including foster care and adoption, post adoption support, family preservation, parenting education, and youth-led support and advocacy for youth in foster care. CHS was among the first organizations to be accredited by COA in the 1980’s.

Achieving accreditation is a rigorous process pursued by organizations to demonstrate the implementation of best practice standards in the field of human services. COA Accreditation evaluated all aspects of CHS’s programs, services, management, and administration.

COA Accreditation, a service of Social Current, is an objective, independent, and reliable validation of an agency’s performance. The accreditation process involves a detailed review and analysis of an organization’s administration, management, and service delivery functions against international standards of best practice. The standards driving accreditation ensure that services are well-coordinated, culturally competent, evidence-based, outcomes-oriented, and provided by a skilled and supported workforce. COA Accreditation demonstrates accountability in the management of resources, sets standardized best practice thresholds for service and administration, and increases organizational capacity and accountability by creating a framework for ongoing quality improvement.

To achieve accreditation, CHS first provided written evidence of compliance with the COA Accreditation standards. Thereafter, a group of specially trained volunteer Peer Reviewers confirmed adherence to these standards during a series of on-site interviews with trustees, staff, and clients. Based on their findings, COA Accreditation's volunteer-based Accreditation Commission voted that CHS had successfully met the criteria for accreditation.

“Accreditation is an important indicator that CHS operates with high standards and uses current best practices – in all aspects of our work – from our accounting, human resources, facilities, governance, and every program area,” said Rebecca Starnes, CHS Chief Program Officer. “CHS is continually focused on doing great work for all of our clients.”

Last year CHS served more than 22,000 North Carolina children and families providing over 6,600 families with parent education and support services and creating a safe family placement for nearly 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children’s Home Society has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since its founding in 1902, remaining steadfast in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

For more information on Children’s Home Society, joining our CHS team, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, providing financial support, or volunteering please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

COA Accreditation, a service of Social Current, is an independent, not-for-profit accreditor of the full continuum of community-based behavioral health care and social service organizations in the United States and Canada. Over 2,000 organizations — voluntary, public, and proprietary; local and statewide; large and small — have either successfully achieved accreditation or are currently engaged in the process. To learn more about COA Accreditation, please visit www.social-current.org.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.