Genflow Biosciences Plc to Present Live at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum March 7th

LONDON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), an emerging leader in the field of longevity research developing therapeutics that can potentially halt or slow the ageing process, today announces that Dr. Eric Leire Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the virtual Life Science Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 7, 2024.



DATE: March 7, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3OM3m93

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 8, 11 & 12, 2024 (GMT+1)

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Dr. Leire questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Genflow Highlights

Genflow was awarded 2.89 million Euros in two new grants that will broaden its research pipeline and expand the size of its therapeutic markets over the next three years. (Please refer to press release here.)



Genflow to undertake key Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling development activities that will help define the pharmacological and toxicological properties of its lead drug candidate, GF-1002, and its potential benefits for NASH patients.



Initial site selection and QMS framework for clinical readiness, expected by the end of 2025 for its NASH program.





About Genflow Biosciences Plc

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Ltd. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow Bioscience’s lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Scheduled to begin in 2025, Genflow Biosciences' upcoming clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit genflowbiosciences.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

