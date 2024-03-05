Verizon Business unveils next-generation Internet gateway and receiver

What you need to know:



Verizon Business is introducing two new business devices: its first-ever Wi-Fi 7-compatible business internet gateway that also supports 5G C-band connectivity, and an all new tri-band receiver.

Verizon Business Internet Gateway is a new self-install router for C-Band, featuring intuitive UX design, ports for external antennas to simplify otherwise complex installations, a larger Wi-Fi footprint, and more.

Verizon 5G Business Receiver offers tri-band support and seamless toggling between mmW, C-Band and LTE networks.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced two new next-generation business devices, including the Verizon Business Internet Gateway -- its first Wi-Fi 7-compatible business internet gateway device for fixed wireless access (FWA) for C-Band -- as well as the tri-band 5G Business Receiver supporting 5G mmWave, C-Band, and 4G LTE. A formidable duo, the business internet gateway and 5G business receiver together can significantly improve the business customer experience with advanced specs and intuitive design.



The new gateway’s Wi-Fi 7 compatibility incorporates the advantages of the latest wireless standard, including more bandwidth, accelerated connectivity, greater reliability, responsiveness that approaches wired connectivity, and robust security and privacy.

“Verizon Business Internet Gateway’s Wi-Fi 7 compatibility is a major development for the industry, but this device’s broader strength is its ability to provide faster, more stable service for our business customers,” said Vijay Paulrajan,Vice President, Devices and Device Services, Verizon Business. “We designed the router with external antenna support for added flexibility in challenging signal locations in buildings. In addition there is a robust accessory ecosystem including a battery backup for power outage situations.”

In addition to Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, the Business Internet Gateway will offer support for private networks, NSA and SA, network slicing and more. Other features include the following:

DL 4x4 MIMO for all LTE & NR Bands

4 Carrier Aggregation Supported on NR Bands to support higher DL throughput

4 SMA Ports for External Antennas

2.5Gbps WAN Port

Accessories ecosystem including battery backup, wall mount and external antenna mounting hardware



Verizon Business also rolled out its 5G Business Receiver, which offers tri-band support for 5G mmW, C-Band and LTE CAT21. The receiver, supporting both indoor and outdoor applications, optimizes for the best coverage by utilizing a smart antenna design that automatically and seamlessly toggles between Verizon networks.

“The 5G Business Receiver ensures that our customers are always accessing the best available coverage,” said Paulrajan. “Verizon Business boasts the best network and a range of spectrum with a variety of applications. This receiver allows customers to make good use of those applications when they need it.”



Last year, Verizon announced access to its total amount of C-Band spectrum , a mid-band spectrum that offers a transformative mix of performance and coverage, offering significantly broader range and penetration than high-band spectrum and speeds significantly greater than low-band 5G.

For more information on Verizon Internet Gateway or Receiver for Business, Private 5G, C-Band or other Verizon Business solutions and services, visit verizon.com/business.

