Construction Polymer Market Soars to USD 234.6 Billion in 2023, Set to Reach Dizzying Heights of USD 376.7 Billion by 2030 | MarketDigits

Richmond, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Construction Polymer Market ” , by Polymer Type (Thermosetting Plastics {Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyurethane, Others}, Thermoplastics {Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polycarbonate, Polymethylmethacrylate, and Others), Construction Type (New Construction, and Renovation), End-use (Residential {Flooring, Insulation, Roofing, Windows & Doors}, Commercial {Sealants & Adhesives, Coatings, Waterproofing}, and Industrial Construction) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Construction Polymer Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 234.6 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 376.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 7.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Polymer Type, Thermoplastics, Polyethylene, Construction Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Croda International Plc, 3M Sample of Companies Covered Arkema Avient Corporation BASF SE

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Construction Polymer Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The construction polymer market is witnessing a significant growth and transformation, driven by the expanding construction industry worldwide. Construction polymers are high-performance materials widely utilized in various construction applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial projects. These polymers play a crucial role in enhancing the durability, strength, and overall performance of construction materials such as concrete, adhesives, sealants, and coatings. The market is propelled by increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient construction solutions, as construction polymers contribute to the development of eco-friendly and resilient structures. The rise in urbanization, infrastructure development projects, and the adoption of advanced construction technologies further fuel the demand for construction polymers globally.

The market is characterized by a diverse range of products, including polymer modifiers, adhesives, sealants, and coatings, each catering to specific construction needs. Polymer modifiers, such as latex and dispersible powders, are extensively used to enhance the properties of concrete, providing improved flexibility, water resistance, and durability. Adhesives and sealants based on construction polymers are integral for bonding and sealing applications in construction, offering superior performance compared to traditional alternatives. The market is also witnessing innovation in bio-based and recycled construction polymers, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly building practices. As governments worldwide focus on stringent building codes and regulations, the construction polymer market is anticipated to experience continued growth, driven by the need for high-performance and compliance-ready construction materials. The key players such as 3M, Arkema, and BASF SE in this market are investing in research and development to introduce advanced formulations and expand their product portfolios, positioning themselves to meet the evolving demands of the construction industry.

Major vendors in the global Construction Polymer market:

3M

Arkema

Avient Corporation

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

DuPont

Evonik

Formosa Plastics Corporation

H.B. Fuller Company

Momentive

NatureWorks LLC.

SCG Chemicals

Sika AG

Solvay

TEIJIN LIMITED

Others

Rising adoption of advanced construction technologies

The rising adoption of advanced construction technologies is an essential driver propelling the construction polymer market into a new era of innovation and efficiency. As the construction industry holds advanced methods such as 3D printing, modular construction, and digital fabrication, the demand for specialized construction polymers has risen. These advanced technologies necessitate materials with tailored properties, and construction polymers prove indispensable in meeting these requirements. For instance, in 3D printing applications, where layer-by-layer construction is employed, polymers play a crucial role in formulating printable and durable materials. As digitalization becomes increasingly integrated into construction processes, smart polymers with responsive properties, such as self-healing capabilities or sensors for structural health monitoring, are gaining prominence. The interaction between advanced construction technologies and construction polymers is transforming the industry, driving efficiency, reducing construction timelines, and enhancing overall project sustainability. As construction continues to grow, the rising adoption of these advanced technologies ensures a sustained and growing demand for construction polymers, positioning them as fundamental components in the construction materials portfolio of the future.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising adoption of advanced construction technologies

Increasing awareness and emphasis on energy-efficient buildings

Rapid urbanization and population growth

Opportunities:

Growing preference for eco-friendly building practices

Increasing infrastructure projects

Rising integration of nanotechnology in construction polymers

Increasing infrastructure projects

The increasing occurrence of infrastructure projects represents a significant opportunity for the construction polymer market, offering a dynamic area for growth and innovation. Across the globe, governments and private sectors are heavily investing in the development and renovation of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, airports, and utilities. As these projects become more ambitious and complex, the demand for construction polymers as essential components in various construction materials intensifies. Polymer modifiers, adhesives, and sealants play an essential role in enhancing the performance and longevity of concrete and other construction materials used in infrastructure projects. For instance, polymer-modified concrete offers improved strength, durability, and resistance to environmental factors, making it a preferred choice for constructing strong structures that can withstand diverse conditions. Moreover, in infrastructure applications like bridge construction, where materials are subjected to high stresses and varying weather conditions, construction polymers contribute to the development of high-performance coatings that protect against corrosion and degradation. The versatile nature of construction polymers allows for customization to meet specific project requirements, ensuring that infrastructure projects benefit from materials customized to their unique challenges.

North America dominates the market for construction polymers.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Construction Polymer market, with the U.S. leading in consumption and market share. This region is driven by a rising construction industry and a focus on sustainable building practices. The region's commitment to modern infrastructure, stringent building codes, and increasing urbanization drives the demand for construction polymers. Polymer-modified materials find extensive use in infrastructure projects and residential constructions, with a particular emphasis on energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions.

Asia Pacific region shows a dynamic and rapidly expanding construction polymer market. The rising construction activities in countries like China, and India, fuel the demand for construction polymers across various applications. The region's substantial investments in infrastructure development, driven by urbanization and population growth, create a fertile ground for market expansion. The increasing awareness of the benefits of construction polymers in enhancing the durability and performance of structures aligns with the construction trends in the Asia Pacific.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, which is driven by a rise in construction projects but faces challenges due to extreme climate conditions, varying regulatory standards, and logistical complexities. Specialized formulations resistant to harsh environments are needed, and industry collaboration is essential to establish standardized guidelines.

The thermosetting plastics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The thermosetting plastics segment in the construction polymer market plays an important role in advancing the durability and performance of construction materials. Thermosetting plastics are polymers that, when subjected to heat, undergo a chemical reaction, resulting in a three-dimensional network structure that imparts exceptional strength and rigidity. In construction applications, these plastics find widespread use due to their heat-resistant nature and the ability to retain their structural integrity under elevated temperatures. Phenolic resins, epoxy resins, and Polyurethane are prominent examples of thermosetting plastics employed in the construction industry. Phenolic resins are commonly used in manufacturing fire-resistant and heat-resistant construction materials, contributing to enhanced safety in buildings. Epoxy resins, known for their excellent adhesive properties, are integral in bonding various construction elements, such as concrete and metal, ensuring structural stability. As the construction sector continues to prioritize materials with superior performance, the thermosetting plastics segment is poised for sustained growth, offering solutions that meet the stringent demands of modern construction projects for strength, resilience, and fire resistance.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

By Polymer Type Thermosetting Plastics Epoxy Phenolic Polyurethane Others Thermoplastics Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polycarbonate Polymethylmethacrylate Others

By Construction Type New Construction Renovation

By End-use Residential Flooring Insulation Roofing Windows & Doors Commercial Sealants & Adhesives Coatings Waterproofing Industrial Construction

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



