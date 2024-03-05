Elev8 New Media Announces Sponsorship of the 36th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA

Elev8 will offer one-on-one meetings with attending companies, providing brief consultations on public relations and corporate social media services



LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media , an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, today announces its sponsorship of the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, scheduled for March 17-19, 2024, at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.



Renowned for its significance in the financial and investment sectors, this year's ROTH Conference is set to offer a comprehensive program that includes 1-on-1 and small group meetings, company presentations, analyst-selected fireside chats, and industry panels. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies across a diverse range of growth sectors, including Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services, and Insurance. This event is designed to provide investors with a unique chance to gain in-depth insights into the latest trends and opportunities within these industries.

Elev8 will be present at its dedicated conference booth, offering an open invitation for meetings focused on public relations services for attending companies. This initiative aligns with the event's tradition of fostering industry networking and ensures Elev8's presence not only contributes to the richness of the conference experience but also directly supports the growth and strategic development of the businesses present.

"We are thrilled and honored to be part of the ROTH Conference," commented Jessica Starman, MBA, Founder and CEO of Elev8 New Media. "Our active participation in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference underscores our continued commitment to achieving excellence in the field of public relations and social media while demonstrating our firm belief in the transformative power of effective communication. We see this as a golden opportunity to forge and strengthen business relationships, catalyze growth, and contribute to the collaborative innovation for which the ROTH Conference is renowned. We aim to leverage this event to showcase the pivotal role that strategic public communication plays in driving forward the agendas of businesses in today's evolving and interconnected world."

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public and media relations agency that has secured thousands of earned media placements for our clients, including in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CNBC, Forbes, Cheddar, Fox Business, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily and more (all earned coverage, not paid). This is in addition to trade publications and local media. We help companies strategically communicate by transforming their work into captivating stories that kindle monumental growth. Our public relations and social media teams strive to build strong relationships with our clients and the media while providing creative social strategies to meet their business objectives.

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

