Immix Biopharma Announces “Be Proactive in AL” AL Amyloidosis Awareness Initiative

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or “IMMX”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company trailblazing cell therapies in AL Amyloidosis and autoimmune disease, today announced its new AL Amyloidosis awareness campaign Be Proactive in AL™. The campaign seeks to increase awareness about the critical need to recognize and diagnose AL Amyloidosis early, while also educating AL Amyloidosis patients about available treatment options.

AL amyloidosis is a life-threatening immunological disorder in which an abnormal protein called amyloid builds up in tissues and organs. This abnormal protein is produced by long-lived plasma cells, a type of immune B-cell. The signs and symptoms of AL amyloidosis vary among patients because build-up may occur in the heart (most frequent cause of mortality), liver, kidneys, intestines, muscles, joints, nerves, or spleen, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Diagnosis is frequently delayed, due to varied and non-specific symptoms including: fatigue, weight loss, shortness of breath, dizziness, and numbness in hands and feet. Upon diagnosis, many patients already have late-stage disease, and are not aware of available treatment options and clinical trials.

“Today, it is common for AL Amyloidosis patients to see 3 or 4 different physicians and wait months to years before being definitively diagnosed with AL amyloidosis,” said Dena Heath, Amyloidosis Research Consortium Board Secretary and Facilitator, Northern California Amyloidosis Support Group. “This initiative is important, because timely diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent amyloid build-up and resulting organ damage in AL Amyloidosis.”

The Be Proactive in AL campaign includes videos highlighting the experiences of people living with AL Amyloidosis and encourages those living with similar symptoms to talk to their doctor. The initiative hub, www.BeProactiveInAL.com , offers patient experience videos, links to patient advocacy resources, and information about potential treatment options.

“Through our many conversations with AL Amyloidosis patients, it has become apparent that an awareness campaign to effect shorter timelines-to-diagnosis for patients who could benefit from earlier treatments is necessary,” said Ilya Rachman, Chief Executive Officer, Immix Biopharma. “We are proud to make the voices of these patients heard, to motivate greater awareness in the medical community.”

For more information about the Be Proactive in AL campaign, visit www.BeProactiveInAL.com .

