Empowering IoT Innovation: Golioth Shapes the Future of Connected Technology

San Francisco, California, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golioth, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform founded by Jonathan Beri, redefines IoT development. Beri drew from his more than a decade of experience working with tech giants to position Golioth as an innovative solutions provider, simplifying the creation of connected products to enhance the developer experience.

The platform serves as a “universal connector,” leveraging cloud services tailored for embedded devices to enable data accessibility and seamless integration. Its primary objective is to empower developers to focus on innovation rather than technical complexities. To do this, Golioth offers all-encompassing services, from establishing secure connections and facilitating OTA updates to managing data flow and integrating with various cloud services.

One of the features that make Golioth stand out is its remarkable speed in prototyping. Traditional IoT development processes often pose lengthy timelines, with engineers spending weeks or even months to complete projects. The platform finishes tasks that would typically require 30 days of engineering effort to be accomplished in as little as 12 hours.

Numerous clients have reported significant reductions in prototyping time. Some achieved an astounding 30-fold increase in speed. These advancements translate to cost savings, enabling organizations to allocate resources more effectively, which, in turn, allows them to focus on innovation and drive their competitive advantage.

Another stand-out feature of Golioth is its device, connectivity, and service agnosticism. The platform allows users to connect any hardware running any real-time operating system (RTOS) using its device-agnostic Firmware software development kit (SDK). In other words, Golioth champions flexibility, something that vertical IoT platforms that lock users into specific hardware and operating systems do not offer. This capability showcases Golioth's potential to disrupt the industry.

To set a new standard for responsible IoT development, Golioth is founded on the three core pillars of security, functionality, and environmental responsibility. The innovative platform prioritizes robust security measures to safeguard devices and users from threats. In addition, it enhances functionality to extend device lifespan to combat obsolescence, naturally contributing to environmental stewardship.

This commitment is exemplified in the following case study. A pioneer in waste-to-data solutions sought the help of Golioth to fulfill its mission of revolutionizing waste management by mobilizing real-time data from rubbish and recycling bins. As the company encountered challenges in supply chain shortages, it realized the need for flexible, scalable technology solutions.

"We assisted with the streamlining of fleet management and integration of new devices. We leveraged our device management, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and data-handling capabilities to help the company experience immediate gains and reduce its operational overhead costs," Beri expounded. With Golioth's groundbreaking features, the pioneering company is bound to achieve its goal of diverting 1 billion kilograms of waste.

Golioth remains committed to simplifying connectivity and empowering developers. It catalyzes transformation by addressing critical pain points, paving the way for further development in the IoT landscape. Under Beri's leadership and a team of experts dedicated to driving innovation, it shapes the future of connected technology.

