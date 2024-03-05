Sleep & Headache Solutions Expands Reach to New Locations, Offering Comprehensive Sleep Apnea Treatments

Boone, NC, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep & Headache Solutions has recently expanded its services by establishing two new practice locations in Boone and Mount Airy, North Carolina. Led by Dr. Emily Stopper, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience and recognized as a Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine, the practice focuses on assisting individuals dealing with obstructive sleep apnea, snoring, and related conditions.

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterized by brief and repetitive interruptions in breathing during sleep. These pauses in breathing, known as apneas, can last for seconds to minutes and occur due to the relaxation of throat muscles, leading to the narrowing or complete closure of the airway. There are three main types of sleep apnea: obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), central sleep apnea (CSA), and complex sleep apnea syndrome, a combination of the two.

OSA is the most common form of sleep apnea, with various studies estimating that it affects between 4% and 50% of the population. It occurs when the muscles at the back of the throat relax excessively, causing a blockage in the airway. This results in disrupted sleep patterns and various symptoms, including loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, and difficulty concentrating. If left untreated, sleep apnea, particularly OSA, can pose serious health risks, including an increased likelihood of cardiovascular problems, hypertension, and daytime fatigue.



Sleep & Headache Solutions employs customized dental devices to assist patients in managing obstructive sleep apnea and snoring. Recognizing the challenges some people face in tolerating CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy, Dr. Stopper offers an alternative approach to address these sleep-related conditions.

She works closely with specific dental labs to fabricate mandibular advancement devices that manage patients’ snoring and sleep apnea by stabilizing the patient’s lower jaw in a position that pulls the tongue forward and prevents it from falling back and blocking the airway during sleep.

Explaining the effectiveness of these custom-made dental devices as an alternative to surgical options or traditional CPAP therapy, Dr. Stopper highlights their comfort, quiet operation, and portability, offering a more user-friendly experience. Additionally, insurance companies, including Medicare and private insurance providers, extend coverage for these devices, acknowledging their significance.

At Sleep & Headache Solutions, advanced technology, specifically digital intra-oral scanning, is utilized to enhance patient comfort and optimize treatment outcomes. Dr. Stopper collaborates closely with specialists, including sleep physicians, ENTs, cardiologists, pulmonologists, neurologists, and primary care providers, ensuring a holistic approach to achieving optimal health outcomes in patients.

With the addition of the Boone and Mount Airy, North Carolina, locations, Sleep & Headache Solutions ensures ample opportunities for patients to seek care at their convenience. Operating

from Monday through Thursday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, the expanded reach of the practice underscores its commitment to being a reliable partner in the journey towards better sleep and overall well-being.



Sleep & Headache Solutions is a healthcare practice offering innovative solutions in sleep and headache management. Originally established in October 2017 in West Jefferson, North Carolina, the practice has expanded its services with the addition of two new locations in Boone and Mount Airy, North Carolina.



