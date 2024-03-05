Canon converts 100 percent of power to renewable energy at five manufacturing sites for printing business

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All of the power used at five locations among four manufacturing companies during fiscal year 2023 was converted to renewable energy, it was announced today by Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions. The manufacturing companies – Canon Suzhou Inc., Canon Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Thang Long Factory and Tien Son Factory), Canon Hi-Tech Thailand Ltd. (Ayutthaya Factory), and Canon Prachinburi Thailand Ltd.— produced the mainstay products of its printing business, such as office multifunctional devices, home inkjet printers, and large-format inkjet printers.



To learn more, please visit here.

###

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.





Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Attachment