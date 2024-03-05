El Septimo - The World’s Best Cigar Brand - Will Unveil Its First $9 Cigar

Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unprecedented blend of luxury and creativity, El Septimo, the globally acclaimed leader in premium cigars, proudly announces the launch of its pioneering Culinary Art Collection at the forthcoming Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show this March in Las Vegas, NV. This groundbreaking collection, consisting of four meticulously crafted cigars, is set to redefine the synergy between the opulent world of fine cigars and the distinguished realm of the world's most celebrated wines.

The Culinary Art Collection introduces four masterpieces, each a tribute to the legendary wine regions of France, Italy, Japan, and Spain, offering aficionados a transcendent smoking experience that mirrors the distinctive character and richness of these locales:

1. France Bordeaux (Gordo 6 x 60): A bold, complex blend that pays homage to the storied tradition of Bordeaux wines.

2. Italy Toscana (Toro 6 x 52): A rich, layered cigar that captures the essence and heritage of Tuscany's famed wines.

3. Japan Nigori (Corona Gordo 6 x 46): Inspired by the subtle, sweet notes of Nigori sake, this creation offers a refined and distinctive flavor.

4. Spain Rioja (Robusto 5 x 54): A vibrant, full-bodied cigar that embodies the spirit and boldness of Rioja wines.

Each cigar in this collection is encased in a luxurious Connecticut wrapper, promising a smooth, unparalleled smoking journey.

El Septimo is setting a new standard with the introduction of the Rioja cigar at an accessible price of $9 per stick, inviting a broader audience to indulge in the brand's renowned luxury. The Nigori, Toscana, and Bordeaux cigars, priced at $12, $15, and $18 respectively, reflect El Septimo's commitment to bringing supreme quality and innovative products to the market at varying price points.

Crafted from Grade A tobacco aged meticulously for five years, these cigars are the culmination of over two years of passionate development and innovation, showcasing El Septimo's relentless pursuit of perfection and its unwavering dedication to crafting the finest cigars in the world.

The Culinary Art Collection will debut at the PCA show, offering attendees an exclusive first look and the opportunity to indulge in what promises to be an unmatched pairing experience.

Zaya S. Younan, CEO of El Septimo, reflects on the launch: "The Culinary Art Collection epitomizes our dedication to innovation and excellence. This collection is not just an addition to our portfolio; it's a celebration of the artistry and craftsmanship that El Septimo stands for. With the Rioja at $9, we are excited to welcome more enthusiasts into the El Septimo family, allowing them to experience the pinnacle of cigar luxury."

El Septimo cigars have carved out a prestigious position in the luxury cigar market, distinguished by their exceptional quality and strength. The brand is celebrated for its meticulous selection of tobacco, which undergoes a rigorous aging process to enhance flavor complexity and smoothness. This focus on quality ingredients and careful preparation results in cigars that are not only rich in taste but also offer a diverse range of strengths to cater to both novice and experienced smokers. El Septimo’s dedication to the craft of cigar making is evident in the depth and variety of its flavor profiles, making each cigar a unique experience.

"In the past three years, El Septimo has introduced more new cigars than any other brand globally, continually responding to and exceeding the market's desires with creations that set new benchmarks for quality and creativity," adds Mr. Younan.

About El Septimo

El Septimo, a symbol of luxury and refinement in the cigar industry, is renowned for its exceptional, handcrafted cigars. Utilizing only the finest aged tobacco, El Septimo cigars are synonymous with complexity, richness, and unparalleled craftsmanship, offering connoisseurs around the world an exquisite smoking experience that transcends the ordinary.

The craftsmanship behind El Septimo cigars is a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence. Employing skilled artisans, the brand ensures that each cigar is rolled to perfection, providing a consistent draw, burn, and overall smoking experience. This level of craftsmanship extends to the entire production process, from seed to smoke, guaranteeing that every cigar meets the high standards expected by its clientele. The attention to detail in the construction of El Septimo cigars underscores the brand's luxury status and its dedication to delivering an unparalleled smoking experience.

El Septimo distinguishes itself not only through the quality of its cigars but also through its presentation and marketing. The brand embodies luxury, with each cigar beautifully packaged to reflect its premium status. This commitment to aesthetics extends to El Septimo’s branding and customer experience, with the company often hosting exclusive events and creating a community around its products. Such efforts enhance the brand's allure, making El Septimo cigars sought after by connoisseurs and collectors alike. The packaging and presentation, combined with the quality of the cigars, solidify El Septimo's position as a symbol of sophistication and indulgence in the cigar industry.

Moreover, under the leadership of Zaya Younan, El Septimo has seen a period of innovation and expansion, marked by the introduction of new blends and a focus on creating a unique narrative for the brand. Younan’s vision for El Septimo extends beyond producing premium cigars, aiming to create a lifestyle that appeals to the discerning smoker. This approach has not only broadened El Septimo’s appeal but also deepened its impact on the luxury cigar market. The brand's commitment to excellence, coupled with its innovative spirit under Younan’s guidance, ensures that El Septimo remains at the forefront of the cigar industry, continuing to offer an unmatched experience for aficionados around the world.

