MissionSquare Retirement Renews Partnerships with Public Service Organizations in California, Florida, Michigan, and New York to Bolster Retirement Security for Local Government Employees

MissionSquare Retirement, a staunch advocate for retirement security and financial well-being, is pleased to announce the renewal of partnerships with eight public service organizations across the nation:

Aptos/La Selva Fire Protection District, California

Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County, California

City of Livermore, California

Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority, Florida

City of Jamestown, New York

County of Steuben, New York

Marquette County Health Department, Michigan

County of Marquette, Michigan

Andrew Whiting, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, said, "As many public service employees grapple with the rising cost of living, guiding these workers toward optimal financial security in retirement becomes increasingly vital. Recognizing the weight of financial concerns on the minds of America’s public employees, our commitment is unwavering in alleviating their retirement anxiety. With a 50-year legacy, MissionSquare Retirement is focused on helping meet the unique retirement needs of career public employees. We are grateful for the continued trust that our clients place in our expertise, commitment, retirement products, and personalized service."

Recent findings from MissionSquare Research Institute are striking, revealing that 88% of public service workers express worry about their financial outlook and decisions. Alarmingly, 77% of these individuals carry this burden to work, signifying an increase from 66% in 2019.

Furthermore, a recent national survey targeting younger public workers indicated that 77% acknowledged the imperative to save more for retirement. Strengthening the financial well-being of these employees is of paramount importance, not only for reducing on-the-job stress but also for ensuring they can enjoy a financially secure retirement after dedicating their careers to serving their communities.



Since our founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit financial services company, we manage and administer over $74 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of January 31, 2024. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

