Blister Packaging Market Size Projected to Hit USD 47.44 Billion by 2032

Blister packing is a pre-formed plastic pack that is used for packaging purposes. The formable web in blister packs is created using thermoformed plastic. These formable webs are used to create blister pack cavities or pockets. Blister packaging has numerous applications. Many manufacturers utilize blister packaging to provide transparency to their clients, allowing them to view the genuine product packaged. The backing of blister packs is made of paperboard, aluminium foil, or plastic. Blister packing is used in pharmaceutical applications to package disintegrating capsules, tablets, and other medicinal products.

Blister packs are also used to pack contact lenses, which are filled with a predetermined volume of saline solution and heat-sealed around the contact lens compartment. Blister packs shield the goods from moisture and contamination. Many types of blister packaging, suc as clamshell, carded, and so on, are utilized depending on the specific packaging requirements. Blister packaging has several advantages, including freshness, a wide range of packaging materials, visibility, design variety, security, and customization.

The growing demand for enhanced product safety, expressed by manufacturers, consumers, and regulatory bodies, positions blister packaging as an increasingly pragmatic choice. Critical factors such as product integrity and prolonged shelf life become imperative in the pharmaceutical sector. This is particularly significant as many consumers store medications in environments with temperature variations that could harm unprotected medicines.

For Instance,

In March 2022, Holographyx launched Holo-Blister, a novel anti-counterfeiting method for pharmaceutical blister packets that has recently received patents in the United States and Europe.





The escalating requirement for adherence to safety regulations and a heightened demand for packaging products that offer convenience and ease of use is anticipated to propel market growth. This trend has led market vendors to collaborate with technology companies to integrate such features, expanding their product differentiation advantages for bulk purchasers.

The pharmaceutical industry faces mounting pressure to produce medicines with distinctive and tamper-resistant packaging. This goes beyond the fundamental requirement of maintaining effectiveness for the intended purpose and aims to ensure patient availability. The increase in diseases and stringent government regulations against counterfeit drugs are significant drivers for this demand. Blister packaging emerges as an effective solution for implementing anti-counterfeit systems akin to banknote authentication systems and others.

Unveiling the Dominance of Blister Packaging in Asia-Pacific Market

The global blister packaging market share for Asia Pacific region dominating market with 43%, North America 29%, Europe 20% and LAMEA 8%.

As of 2022, the Asia Pacific region commands the largest market share, and this dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The demand for blister packaging is rising, particularly in the healthcare and food industries. The market growth is driven by Asian countries, with notable contributions from China and India. These nations possess the potential availability of the required material types for manufacturing blister packaging, further contributing to the market expansion.

One of the primary drivers of the blister packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region is the burgeoning population coupled with rising disposable incomes. The expanding consumer base has increased demand for various packaged products, ranging from pharmaceuticals to consumer electronics. Blister packaging offers a versatile and efficient solution, protecting external factors such as moisture, light, and contaminants. Its ability to enhance product visibility and aesthetics aligns with the changing consumer preferences for visually appealing packaging.

The regulatory landscape in the Asia-Pacific region has played a pivotal role in shaping the blister packaging market. Stringent regulations governing product safety and the need for tamper-evident packaging have prompted businesses to adopt blister packaging as a reliable and secure option. This is particularly crucial in the pharmaceutical industry, where the integrity of medicinal products is paramount. Blister packaging not only meets these regulatory requirements but also enhances the shelf life of pharmaceutical products, contributing to the market's overall growth.

For instance,

In 2022, Amcor HealthCare introduced the AmSky Blister System, a pioneering polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging that is recycle-ready. AmSky™ represents a groundbreaking innovation in thermoforming blister systems as it is devoid of PVC and aluminium, making it an environmentally sustainable alternative. Composed of HDPE, it is specifically designed for recycling within both rigid and flexible recycling streams, providing a more sustainable solution for one of the most sought-after types of healthcare packaging.



The region has a burgeoning demand for pharmaceutical and personal care products. A notable increase in consumer expenditure on pharmaceutical and personal care items drives this surge. This demand encompasses a variety of products, including capsules, tablets, sterile products, and liquid cosmetics such as perfumes.

The Asia Pacific region is the third-largest pharmaceutical market globally, following North America and Europe. This region's healthcare and pharmaceutical sector demands blister packaging solutions that cater to specific needs, including insulation from external surroundings, high levels of protection, cost-effectiveness, and ease of handling. The blister packaging market in the Asia Pacific is predominantly driven by the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, with China playing a pivotal role as one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets and a strategic focus for numerous global players. Notably, China is the leading producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients globally.

The consumer goods sector is anticipated to substantially contribute to the region's blister packaging market over the forecast period. This diverse market landscape underscores the critical role of blister packaging in meeting the varied requirements of different industries within the Asia Pacific region.

Blister packaging is experiencing moderate growth in the North American region, driven by the heightened demand for solutions that offer high safety standards. The stringent regulations and increasing expectations from manufacturers and consumers contribute to the rising adoption of blister packaging solutions. The growth in over-the-counter drugs further stimulates the market.

The pharmaceutical industry faces growing pressure to produce medicines with distinctive packaging that is challenging to imitate. This requirement goes beyond the essential need for maintaining efficacy and accessibility for patients. The disease surge and stringent government regulations against counterfeit drugs propel this market growth. Blister packaging emerges as an effective solution for implementing anti-counterfeit systems, comparable to banknote authentication systems and others.

For instance,

In July 2021, in North America, Huhtamaki introduced a Push Tab paper-based blister solution tailored to the healthcare industry. The company utilizes FSC-certified paper, providing an eco-friendly alternative to conventional push-through packaging crafted from thermoformed PVC and aluminium. This initiative aims to diminish the environmental impact across the entire value chain.



Exploring the Business Dynamics of Thermoforming in Blister Packaging

Thermoforming technology has become a cornerstone in the blister packaging market, reshaping how products are presented and protected. In business, understanding the intricacies of thermoforming is crucial for companies aiming to leverage its benefits and gain a competitive edge.

Thermoforming is a versatile and cost-effective process that involves heating a plastic sheet to a pliable temperature and forming it into a specific shape using a mold. This technique is particularly well-suited for blister packaging, providing a visually appealing and customizable solution for various industries. The business advantages of thermoforming in blister packaging are multifaceted.

First and foremost, thermoforming allows for the creation of blister packs that enhance the product's visual appeal and ensure its protection during transportation and display. The transparency of thermoformed blister packs offers consumers a clear view of the product, fostering trust and confidence by allowing them to inspect the contents before purchasing. This level of transparency is especially critical in industries like pharmaceuticals, where product integrity is paramount and regulatory compliance is stringent.

Moreover, thermoforming's adaptability makes it suitable for various products and industries, contributing to its widespread adoption. From electronics to food and cosmetics to pharmaceuticals, companies can tailor blister packs to meet the specific needs of their products. This versatility not only enhances the packaging aesthetics but also ensures that the packaging is functional, meeting the unique requirements of each industry.

Sustainability has become a key consideration in modern business practices, and thermoforming aligns well with this trend. The ability to use recyclable materials in the thermoforming process contributes to reducing the environmental impact of packaging. As consumers become increasingly eco-conscious, businesses that adopt sustainable packaging solutions, such as thermoforming, fulfil their corporate social responsibility and appeal to a growing market segment.

From a technological standpoint, innovations in thermoforming continue to shape the blister packaging landscape. Integrating smart technologies, such as RFID and NFC, enhances the functionality of thermoformed blister packs. This provides companies with valuable data on consumer behavior and opens up avenues for supply chain optimization and anti-counterfeiting measures. Embracing these technological advancements positions businesses at the forefront of innovation, ensuring they stay ahead in a competitive market.

For Instance,

In Feb 2021, Sonoco, announced the launch of its first retail blister package made entirely of paper: the Alloyd Division. An alternative to the more conventional thermoformed plastic blister package, which is widely available at retail establishments worldwide, is offered by the new EnviroSense PaperBlisterTM.



Exploring the Surging Demand for Blister Packaging in Healthcare

The blister packaging market within the healthcare sector has grown substantially, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and secure packaging solutions for pharmaceutical and medical products.

Packaging is crucial in the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring the secure and undamaged delivery of medicinal products from manufacturing facilities to patients. Specialized packaging options are instrumental in achieving tamper- and damage-free transportation. Blister packaging is one such option that safeguards therapeutic products, maintaining their integrity by keeping them safe from moisture and protected against various external contaminants.

Blister packaging can be composed of thermoformed plastic, with the lid crafted from materials such as paper, foil, Plastic, or a combination thereof. Another prevalent form of blister packaging involves using foil and cold-stretching. In either case, opaque alternatives provide protection from UV rays, which is particularly beneficial for light-sensitive medicines.

Blister packaging is a robust method for packaging and transporting essential medical products. This form of packaging offers protection against impacts, moisture, and heat, thereby enhancing the shelf life and facilitating the transportation of medicines. The advantages of blister packaging became evident during the pandemic, where the surface of the packaging played a crucial role in the international transport and storage of medications. However, the transmission of the virus through surfaces highlighted the need for improvements in the outer materials, an aspect that packaging manufacturers will likely focus on in the future.

For Instance,

In October 2021, Pharma Packaging Solutions ("PPS"), an established healthcare packaging services business in Clinton, Tennessee, has been bought by a Netherlands-based contract packaging organisation serving the pharmaceutical industry.



Significant investments in healthcare to enhance diagnostics and overall standards, including pharmaceuticals, have spurred the need for advancements in medicine packaging. The global rise in drug consumption, facilitated by widespread accessibility, has once again underscored the importance of blister packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. This demand is notably influenced by the expansion of e-commerce platforms, which promote convenient access to medications and ensure secure logistics.

Key market players engage in self-assessment initiatives to establish a robust triple-bottom-line approach. This strategy aims to achieve higher profits, optimize distribution networks, and develop a sustainable product portfolio, aligning with evolving market trends and consumer preferences.

For Instance,

In October 2022, TekniPlex Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company based in the United States, unveiled the world's first entirely transparent recyclable mid-barrier blister packaging at Pack Expo, which will take place from October 23 to 26 in Chicago.



Comparative landscape

In the competitive landscape of the blister packaging market, several key players stand out, each contributing to the industry's growth and evolution. Prominent companies in this landscape include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., WestRock Company, and Sonoco Products Company.

These industry leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the market dynamics through innovative packaging solutions, extensive distribution networks, and strategic collaborations. Amcor Limited, for instance, is recognized for its global presence and focus on sustainable packaging, aligning with the growing environmental consciousness in the business world. Bemis Company, Inc. boasts a diverse product portfolio and a commitment to technological advancements, ensuring it remains at the forefront of blister packaging innovation. WestRock Company, with its comprehensive packaging solutions, has established itself as a reliable partner for businesses seeking end-to-end packaging services. Sonoco Products Company's emphasis on consumer-friendly designs and customization capabilities further contributes to the competitive landscape.

The comparative analysis of these key players underscores the importance of innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric approaches in navigating the dynamic blister packaging market. As companies strive for market leadership, strategic partnerships, technological investments, and a keen understanding of evolving consumer preferences will be instrumental in staying ahead in this competitive arena.

Major key players in the blister packaging market includes: Amcor PLC, WestRock Company, Constantia Flexibles, Renolit SE, Carcano Antonio, Sonoco Products Company, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, PCI Pharma Services, SteriPack Group, Others.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Aluflexpack AG, a major European maker of premium circular flexible packaging and barrier solutions, has agreed to buy 68% of Helioflex, the market leader in pharmaceutical flexible packaging in Tunisia and neighbouring regions.

Aluflexpack AG, a major European maker of premium circular flexible packaging and barrier solutions, has agreed to buy 68% of Helioflex, the market leader in pharmaceutical flexible packaging in Tunisia and neighbouring regions. In December 2022, Praxis Packaging Solutions, a contract packaging firm based in the United States, has purchased a TF2 Blister Pack Machine to expand its operations.

Praxis Packaging Solutions, a contract packaging firm based in the United States, has purchased a TF2 Blister Pack Machine to expand its operations. In September 2022, The Amcor HealthCareTM AmSkyTM Blister System was awarded the Recyclable Packaging award at Packaging Europe's 2022 Sustainability Awards, honouring the product's increased sustainability and innovation in healthcare packaging.

The Amcor HealthCareTM AmSkyTM Blister System was awarded the Recyclable Packaging award at Packaging Europe's 2022 Sustainability Awards, honouring the product's increased sustainability and innovation in healthcare packaging. In July 2021, Australia-based pharmaceutical company Probiotec has agreed to pay $23 million for Australian Blister Sealing (ABS) with an additional $5 million cash bonus if specific revenue hurdles are cleared in the first year.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Carded

Clamshell

By Technology

Thermoforming

Cold Forming



By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic Films

PVC/Vinyl

PET

PE

Aluminum Foil

Others



By Application

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

