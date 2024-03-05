Landsbankinn hf.: Green bond issuance in euros

Today, Landsbankinn concluded the sale of a new green bond series in the amount of EUR 300 million. The bond issuance is the bank’s fourth green bond issuance in euros. The bonds bear 5.0% fixed rate and were sold at terms equivalent to 225 basis points spread above mid-swap market rates. The bonds have a long 4-year tenor and mature in May 2028.

Subscriptions were over EUR 2,000 million from more than 150 investors from UK, Nordics, continental Europe and Asia.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme with reference to the bank’s sustainable finance framework, which has been reviewed by Sustainalytics. The bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 13 March 2024.

Dealer managers were ABN AMRO Bank, Barclays Bank, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe.