5 MARCH 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that Ranjan Ramparia, non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as a non-executive director of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc with effect from 1 March 2024.

There are no additional disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13 R of the Listing Rules.

