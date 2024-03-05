H1 Recognized as One of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers in 2024

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , the leading source of truth for global healthcare professionals, clinical trial, and research information for life sciences, today announced that it has been included on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 . This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



The America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking examines best-performing startups as employers through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for. Companies considered in the evaluation must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2014 and 2021, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibit a startup structure.

More than 7 million data points were gathered and analyzed. Out of 20,000 companies, only 3,000 qualified for an in-depth analysis based on the following criteria:

Employer Reputation: Relevant workplace aspects and search terms are defined and tested (e.g., employee engagement, company/corporate culture, company strategy). Algorithm-based text analysis was used to categorize positive, neutral, or negative content.

Employee Satisfaction: Topics involved retention, compensation and benefits, workplace flexibility, diversity and inclusivity, and others.

Growth: Data regarding website traffic, headcount growth, headcount total, job openings, and other indicators was analyzed.



Based on the study results, H1 was awarded one of America’s Best Small Employers 2024.

"Building a successful company hinges on cultivating talented, mission-driven, and culturally-aligned employees. If you get that right, the rest becomes easy and the day-to-day work becomes fun. Our team excels at furthering our mission of creating a healthier future for all, and we're deeply grateful to Forbes for recognizing this commitment,” said Ariel Katz , co-founder and CEO at H1.

A trusted partner for more than 200 healthcare organizations including Top 20 pharma companies, H1 maintains the world's largest and current platform of over 10 million healthcare providers, enabling clinical researchers and medical affairs teams to better identify, connect, and engage with the right doctors for the right causes. H1's dedication to being the leading source of truth for healthcare professionals has earned industry-wide recognition over the past year, including the 2024 New York Digital Health 100, the 2023 Website of the Year from the Health and IT Marketing Community (HITMC), and one of Y Combinator’s top private companies for 2023. Ariel Katz was also named to Slice of Healthcare’s inaugural 50 Under 50 list and Top 35 Digital Health Leaders of 2023 list.

To view the full list of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers, please click here .

About H1

H1 connects the world to the right doctors and is the leading source of truth for global HCP, clinical, and research information for life sciences. Leveraging next-gen analytics and AI, H1’s enterprise solutions democratize access to HCP data, diversity insights and groundbreaking research for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payers. The H1 platform fuels a robust product suite that helps support the advancement of innovative and inclusive medicine. Today, more than 250 customers trust H1 to keep them current with the latest information on HCPs everywhere including their clinical and scholarly work and spheres of influence, connect them with the right thought and treatment leaders digitally and face-to-face, guide their strategies to increase adherence to evidence-based medicine, inform inclusive clinical trial design, provide access to groundbreaking science, and accelerate time to market. Learn more at h1.co .