EU Commission decision re. state aid

Information on the State aid case

In relation to the announcement from 13th February 2024.

Today the EU Commission has announced the decision on the matter on state aid concerning the Øresundsbro Consortium. The decision has been published on the EU Commission homepage: SA.52162 - State aid in favour of the Oresund Bridge Consortium (europa.eu)

The decision refers to a commitment by the Danish and Swedish governments ensuring that the Øresundsbro Consortium will finance new debt and refinance existing debt on market terms. This practice has been followed since the EU Court ruling in 2018.

Moreover, the Danish authorities are currently in the process of establishing the amount to be recovered from the tax measures. It is not expected to have any material impact on the economy of the Consortium.

Please refer to the Consortium owners for further comments,

In Denmark: The Ministry of Transport

In Sweden: The Ministry of Finance