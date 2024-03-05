The Dickey Foundation Partners with Panther Island Brewery

Dallas, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, has partnered up with Panter Island Brewing and created a refreshing Legit. Texas. Lager!

Just in time for spring, barbecue and beer fans across the Dallas/Fort Worth area can now enjoy the newly released Panther Island’s Legit. Texas. Lager. Not only does this crisp, flavorful beer pair perfectly with Dickey’s pit-smoked barbecue, but it’s also supporting a great cause. A portion of the Legit. Texas. Lager. sales will go directly to The Dickey Foundation, who offer support towards the safety of first responder teams across the country.

“The Panther Island family is extremely excited to be collaborating with Dickeys,” said Panther Island Brewing Owners Jim and Lezlie Michael. “ We are really looking forward to growing this great partnership by working with the Dickey Foundation, as well as multiple Dickey’s Owner/Operators, and offering this fantastic new lager to their guests.”

As of now, the new Legit. Texas. Lager. will be available for purchase at the Panther Island brewery located at 501 N Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76164, as well as at the following Dickey’s Barbecue Pit stores:

4610 N Central Expwy. Dallas, TX 75206

3765 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX 75001

2525 Wycliff Ave Ste 130 Dallas, TX 75219

Love Field Airport

D/FW Airport Terminal C, Gate 6

D/FW Airport Terminal E, Gate 27

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this great collaboration with Panther Island and The Dickey Foundation to continue supporting brave first responders across the country”,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “This delicious lager pairs perfectly with our hickory smoked barbecue and is sure to be a hit with barbecue enthusiasts and backyard pitmasters.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

