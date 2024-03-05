Latin America Ecommerce Market Databook 2024: 100+ KPIs on Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics 2018-2023 and 2023-2027

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ecommerce market in Latin America is expected to grow by 6.55% on annual basis to reach US$194.7 billion in 2023.



Medium to long term growth story of Ecommerce industry in Latin America promises to be attractive. The Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.50% during 2023-2027. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in this region will increase from US$182.7 billion in 2022 to reach US$269.8 billion by 2027.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of Ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 50+ KPIs in Latin America. It details market opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.



In addition to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Latin America.



This title is a bundled offering provides detailed 8 reports, covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level:

Latin America Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

Argentina Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

Brazil Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

Chile Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

Colombia Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

Mexico Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

Peru Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

Ecuador Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 550 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $194.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $269.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Latin America

Scope for Each Report



Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Cross Border

Domestic

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Mobile

Desktop

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

