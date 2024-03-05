Addressing Semiconductor Supply Chain Risks in the Wake of Japan's Noto Earthquake

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decoding Semiconductor Supply Chain Risks After the Noto Earthquake In Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the possible effects of the Noto Earthquake on the global semiconductor industry and explores how digital transformation can enhance resilience in the face of such risks, emphasizing the need for a serious consideration of this challenge in the future.

The Noto Earthquake in Japan has had limited impact on local life and is unlikely to significantly affect semiconductor production in the region. Therefore, the impact on the global semiconductor supply chain, whether in Japan, Taiwan, or globally, is considered minimal.

However, within the context of the globalized semiconductor ecosystem, the potential risks posed by natural disasters, pandemics, or geopolitical factors to the supply chain highlight the limitations of relying solely on multinational corporate strategies for resilience and risk mitigation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Impact of Japan's Noto Earthquake on the Semiconductor Industry

1.1 2024 Noto Earthquake and Its Consequences

1.2 Impact on Nearby Semiconductor Industry



2. Global Semiconductor Supply Chain Vulnerable to Natural Disasters and Pandemics

2.1 Impact of the Tohoku Earthquake on the East Asian Supply Chain

2.2 COVID-19's Impact on the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain



3. Limited Regional Deployment Enhances Supply Chain Resilience and Reduce Risks

3.1 Adopting Star Topology for Deployment Balancing Cost and Risk

3.2 Difficulty in Reducing Semiconductor Industry's Reliance on Global Supply Chain

3.3 Embracing Digital Transformation to Enhance Risk Bearing Capacity

3.4 Transformation of SMEs Needed to Withstand Global Supply Chain Pressures



4. The Analyst's Perspective

4.1 Semiconductors' Crucial Role Heightens the Significance of the Global Supply Chain

4.2 Diversity and Complexity of Semiconductors Requires Higher Costs to Reduce Supply Risks



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ASE

Freescale

Fujitsu

GlobalWafers

Intel

Kaga Toshiba Electronics

Murata

Nuvoton

Oki

Onsemi

Renesas

Rohm

Samsung

Shin-Etsu

SK Hynix

Sumco

Taiyo Yuden

TI

Tokyo Electron

Toshiba

Tower Semiconductor

TSMC

UMC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq7p5n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.