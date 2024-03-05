MEDIA ADVISORY -- PAWFC III hosts pre-event mock weigh-ins and meet & greet with Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer; Chuck Liddell available for interviews

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Pallas Athena’s Women’s Fighting Championship is returning to Calgary on March 9, 2024, to shine a spotlight on the world’s best female mixed martial arts fighters who will be putting their bodies, reputations and championship belt on the line.

Media are invited to attend a Face Off featuring the official mock weigh-ins and a Meet & Greet with MMA icons Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer on Friday, March 8, 2024. Additionally, pre-event interviews are available with special guests Chuck Liddell, Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer.

WHEN: Pre-event interview availability

• Chuck Liddell – available for virtual/phone interviews

• Tuesday, March 5, 2024

• Cris Cyborg – available for in-person, virtual or phone interviews

• Thursday, March 7, 2024

• Friday, March 8, 2024

• Felicia Spencer – available for in-person, virtual or phone interviews

• Tuesday, March 5, 2024

• Wednesday, March 6, 2024

• Thursday, March 7, 2024

• Friday, March 8, 2024

Face Off and Meet & Greet

Friday, March 8, 2024

Face Off (mock weigh-ins): 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Meet & Greet with Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer: 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Interviews and photo opportunities will be available at the Face Off mock weigh-ins and meet & greet.

• Jennica Wheeler, COO, PAWFC

• PAWFC fighters

• Cris Cyborg, women’s MMA Grand Slam Champion

• Felicia Spencer, celebrity commentator and former Invicta FC Featherweight Champion

Please RSVP to Sarah Ferguson at sferguson@brooklinepr.com by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024

WHERE: Fighter Face Off and Meet & Greet

Marriott Downtown, 2nd floor, Acadia AB Room

110 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 5A6

PAWFC III Event

Saturday, March 9, 2024 | 4:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Nutrien Western Event Centre

1800 Stampede Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2G 5A2