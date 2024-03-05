Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2024: A Projected 26 Million SVOD Subscriptions Across 13 Arabic Countries by 2029 - Netflix to be Surpassed by Shahid VIP

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There will be 26 million SVOD subscriptions across 13 Arabic countries by 2029, up from 14 million in 2023. Netflix will lose its market leadership to Shahid VIP. Netflix had 3.8 million subscribers by end-2023, followed by Shahid VIP (3.5 million) and StarzPlay (3 million). The principal analyst of the study said: "As some of the US-based platforms lower their global rollout and local content commitments, the Arabic players will thrive."

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages132
Forecast Period2023 - 2029
Estimated Market Value in 202314 Million Subscriptions
Forecasted Market Value by 202926 Million Subscriptions
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.9%
Regions CoveredAfrica, Middle East

Who should read this report?

Job Functions:

  • Corporate development
  • Strategy
  • Analyst
  • Researcher

Types of Companies:

  • Content owners
  • Broadcasters
  • SVOD platforms
  • AVOD platforms
  • Telcos
  • Pay TV operators
  • TV equipment manufacturers
  • Banks - Media analysts
  • Consultancies - media analysts
  • Satellite operators

PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 64-page PDF document.
  • A 70-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Amediateka
  • Apple TV+
  • beIN Connect
  • blu
  • Blu TV
  • Cellcom TV
  • Disney+
  • Ivi
  • Megogo
  • Netflix
  • OSN
  • Partner
  • Shahid VIP
  • StarzPlay
  • STC TV
  • Sting TV
  • Tivibu
  • Turkcell
  • Vodafone TV
  • Yes+

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brlvlz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Amazon Prime
                            
                            
                                AVOD
                            
                            
                                Netflix
                            
                            
                                OTT
                            
                            
                                OTT TV
                            
                            
                                OTT TV and Video
                            
                            
                                Over the Top Television
                            
                            
                                Pay TV
                            
                            
                                SVOD
                            
                            
                                Video on Demand
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data