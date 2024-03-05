Alpine IQ acquires Dispense, unleashing a new era of superior ecommerce and retail marketing capabilities

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move set to transform the retail marketing landscape, Alpine IQ (AIQ) announces its strategic acquisition of Dispense Software, a pioneer in ecommerce menuing solutions for regulated markets. Set to revolutionize retail marketing, the titan in behavioral automation and loyalty will now offer brands and retailers an unparalleled toolset to enhance consumer engagement and supercharge revenue growth.



Dispense — known industry-wide for their innovative digital menuing and unmatched SEO expertise — empowers customers with a no-code platform that streamlines order management and optimizes customer engagement. The acquisition of Dispense represents an expansion of Alpine IQ’s goal to deliver a full range of products designed to seamlessly run core business needs and drive greater ROI efforts.



A strategic play to fill a crucial void

In an industry where retailers are increasingly concerned about competitive marketplaces and the rising costs of customer acquisition, this merger offers a compelling alternative.

“With Dispense, retailers gain native SEO benefits and the freedom to build their customer base and brand without relying on marketplaces,” said Kyla Sirni, Co-founder and CEO of Dispense. “By joining forces with Alpine IQ’s leading data and marketing platform, we can help retailers strengthen their strategies with a comprehensive suite of integrated ecommerce and marketing tools to help them thrive in a digital landscape.”

“Our biggest challenge has been enhancing the shopping and recapture abilities within our loyalty app, which serves over 110 million shoppers,” said Nick Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ. “The acquisition of Dispense is a game-changer, allowing us to significantly improve conversion rates and create more engaging, gamified experiences within retailer-owned apps.”

The brand looks to leverage both proprietary softwares to enable retailers to extend the average customer interaction from a few minutes in-store to a lifetime of loyalty and repeat business.



Integrating advanced features for the future of online shopping

Looking ahead, Alpine IQ is set to integrate a multitude of innovative features that promise to elevate the digital shopping experience. “We're in the process of integrating features that will redefine how the customer shops online; from chat and personalized product recommendations to menu customization and seamless checkout processes,” shared Tim Officer, Co-founder and CTO of Dispense. “The products’ future includes a wide range of enhancements aimed at reducing customer frustrations often found in disparate technology stacks.”

Retailers can look forward to a seamlessly integrated platform compatible with popular point-of-sale systems such as Treez, Dutchie, Flowhub, Cova, and Square. “This makes it easier than ever for retailers to become the consumer destinations that modern shoppers expect,” Paschal emphasized.



Expanding reach and setting new industry standards

The acquisition is not just about enhancing Alpine IQ's current offerings but also about broadening its impact across various sectors. “This move opens the door for us to expand our shopping capabilities into new industries, where we're rapidly increasing our footprint,” Paschal noted.

AIQ is committed to a comprehensive list of enhancements to the platform, incorporating features like in-cart upsells, abandoned cart recapture, and extensive analytics for both in-store and wholesale operations. Paschal goes on to explain, “our goal is to offer a holistic solution that not only meets, but exceeds, the expectations of today's retailers and their customers.”



A testament to growth and innovation

Alpine IQ's impressive trajectory from a modest $150k in revenue in 2020 to $26 million in 2023 underscores the company's exceptional growth and strategic vision. With a commitment to financial prudence and innovation, AIQ has not only knocked down stereotypes but has set a new standard for success in regulated industries and beyond.

Honoring the Dispense legacy and vision

In acquiring Dispense, Alpine IQ celebrates the remarkable journey of a female-led company, grown under the leadership of Kyla Sirni. Dispense's path to profitability and its status as a beacon in legal market cannabis technology are testaments to the ingenuity and dedication of the team.

As part of AIQ, Dispense will be positioned to continue their mission of empowering retailers to manage operations on their own terms. The company is committed to preserving the Dispense legacy, retaining all staff and further enriching the ecommerce platform with new resources and data analytics capabilities.



