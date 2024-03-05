Grayscale® Advisors New Investment Opportunity Aims to Capture Staking Rewards

STAMFORD, Conn., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale® Advisors, LLC (“GSA”), an SEC-registered investment adviser, today announced the launch of Grayscale Dynamic Income Fund (“GDIF” or “the Fund”), the firm’s first actively-managed crypto fund, which seeks to optimize staking income from crypto assets and aims to distribute rewards in USD on a quarterly basis. Grayscale Investments® , the world’s largest crypto asset manager*, is the parent company of GSA.



“The Grayscale team is at the forefront of developments taking place in the crypto ecosystem, and we continue to leverage our expertise to create innovative investment opportunities,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein. “As our first actively managed Fund, GDIF is an important expansion of our product suite and enables investors to participate in multi-asset staking through the convenience and familiarity of a singular investment vehicle.”

Staking is the process by which users participate in the validation of transactions on a crypto network by committing or "staking" a certain quantity of tokens. Users earn token-denominated rewards by participating in the staking process.

To assess protocols for inclusion in the Fund, GSA employs qualitative and quantitative factors, including staking rewards, market capitalization, and liquidity. Grayscale Dynamic Income Fund (GDIF) currently consists of nine crypto assets, including Aptos (APT), Celestia (TIA), Coinbase Staked Ethereum (CBETH), Cosmos (ATOM), Near (NEAR), Osmosis (OSMO), Polkadot (DOT), SEI Network (SEI), and Solana (SOL), as of February 29, 2024.**

GDIF is available for investment by Qualified Clients***. Please reach out to info@grayscale.com for additional information or with any questions.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

*By AUM as of 1/31/2024

** Holdings are subject to change

***A qualified client is a person that meets certain thresholds set by the SEC, which for individuals are currently a net worth of at least $2.2 million, not including the value of their primary residence or assets under management of $1,100,000

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of regulated and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and deep expertise as the world’s largest crypto asset manager*. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.