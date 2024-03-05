EU Commission decision re. state aid.

Information on the State aid case

Supplemental to announcement on 13 February 2024

Today the EU Commission has made the decision on the matter on state aid concerning the Øresundsbro Consortium public on their homepage.

Link to full version of the EU commission decision: SA.52162 - State aid in favour of the Oresund Bridge Consortium (europa.eu)

The decision refers to a commitment by the Danish and Swedish governments to ensure that the Øresundsbro Consortium will finance new debt and refinance existing debt on market terms. This practice has been followed since the EU Court ruling in 2018.

The Danish authorities are currently in the process of establishing the amount to be recovered from the tax measures. It is not expected to have any material impact on the economy of the company.

Please refer to the Ministry of Transport for further comments.